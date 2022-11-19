Let me count the ways I deserved the dunce cap. There was a time a lot of years ago when I took some Cub Scouts to a Brewers baseball game at County Stadium in Milwaukee, walked confidently out the exit and couldn’t remember where I parked the car. The little buggers might still be there if son Mike hadn’t remembered where the car was.

Across the street from an engineering company I worked for in Denver was a drugstore with a convenient receptacle with one of those swivel tops that I smoothly slid my completed income tax forms into, took two steps and realized it was a trashcan, not a mailbox.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription