Let me count the ways I deserved the dunce cap. There was a time a lot of years ago when I took some Cub Scouts to a Brewers baseball game at County Stadium in Milwaukee, walked confidently out the exit and couldn’t remember where I parked the car. The little buggers might still be there if son Mike hadn’t remembered where the car was.
Across the street from an engineering company I worked for in Denver was a drugstore with a convenient receptacle with one of those swivel tops that I smoothly slid my completed income tax forms into, took two steps and realized it was a trashcan, not a mailbox.
More recently, I crossed the street and welcomed the new guy to the neighborhood. Went back the next day and welcomed the same guy to the neighborhood, because I firmly believed there were two of them living there. I blamed it on poor eyesight. There have been a lot more dumb moves, but it might ruin my reputation as a really hip, with-it guy to list them all.
Had pretty good luck at avoiding bonehead moves, until Wednesday morning. At least this time, I had help from professionals, located somewhere in East Asia, judging from the accents. They hit all the right buttons in producing confusion, fear and panic. I had them all.
The home computer screen locked up, bringing on the first panic attack. The message included a phone number, for Microsoft to fix the problem. Whoever answered at that number gave me the bad news. I’d been hacked and the computer was blocked for security reasons. They ran a scan and gave me more bad news that a virus was detected.
They said there were illegal visits to a porn site (source China), illegal purchases made, and child pornography downloaded. Because child pornography was supposed to have been involved, they said they would have to notify the FBI and other federal agencies. The thought of a visit by the FBI was bad enough, but they added that someone in Russia had accessed our bank records and was trying to withdraw $15,000 from an IRA account.
The advice to withdraw $15,000 in cash, to ensure the Russian hacker didn’t get to it first, sounded convincing enough. But after rushing past too many red flags, what finally cooled me off was the suggestion to put that money in a Bitcoin account where it would be safe. I said a number of bad words and told them I was ending the game. The response was that they couldn’t help me anymore, I would have to deal with the FBI and other government heavyweights and that a lawyer would charge me at least $15,000 to get out of trouble. I said I’d risk it.
The next step was a visit to the bank to check on our accounts. The accounts were OK. There were no notations on any account indicating illegal activity as we were warned, and we got a brief lesson on the amount of money some of their customers have lost in similar scams. We retrieved the money from under the mattress and returned it to the bank the next day.
It probably doesn’t come as a big surprise that it could happen to me, but hey, you smart people have to be extra careful, and extra alert, as well. These scambags are very, very good.
Before I run out of space, I want to wish everyone a happy and most enjoyable Thanksgiving. It’s my favorite holiday. There are no cards, presents or pressure, just a time to get together with family and friends, eat well, and be sincerely thankful.
I think I have more memories of Thanksgiving, probably because the guys in the family used to have some really competitive, and fun, street football games. It never made sense to wear old clothes on that day, so your dress-up duds always took a beating. I remember ripping up a nice pair of dress shoes in a game in my sister’s neighborhood in Linthicum Heights, near Glen Burnie — in the days when we wore shoes and not sneakers.
Those games must be outlawed now. The streets and vacant lots are mostly empty of future football stars who must be content these days to sit around watching others play meaningless games on TV.
Scam-bit Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
