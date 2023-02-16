This column finds me a bit jet-lagged, as I have recently returned from Thailand.
My opportunity to travel to Asia for the first time was courtesy of Yogamour, a Frederick studio that offers international service-oriented yoga retreats.
Thailand was marvelous: delicious food, friendly people, beautiful scenery and temples. No wonder it is one of the top 10 destinations for international tourism.
Throughout the trip, our American group from Yogamour crossed paths with only one fellow U.S. tourist. The rest of the visitors we encountered were European or Australian.
This was striking, though not too surprising. Thailand is a long way away. It requires about 24 hours of flight time to get there from the States.
Also, U.S. workers have a paltry two weeks of vacation time instead of the four weeks guaranteed to Europeans and Australians.
It reminded me of an oft-repeated anecdote in the globe-trotting community — how few American citizens possess a passport.
It’s true that Americans have historically not done well.
In 1989, a mere 3% of us had passports. As of 2021, however, 142 million (about 44% of the population) own one.
We do still lag behind other nations — for example, 79% of Canadian citizens and 80% of the British are passport holders — but the number of Americans obtaining passports increases every year, and for good reason.
International travel is more accessible than ever before. Flights are cheaper, and foreign country entry and visa information are easier to obtain than at any point in history.
That said, I think travel is often overexalted and overglamorized.
Sure, traveling to a foreign land is a great way to get out of your comfort zone and connect with another culture. But, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll become a more open-minded, compassionate and educated person.
Maybe you traveled for photo opportunities and something to brag about. If you spent your time abroad with your face in your phone, fiddling with your selfie stick, it’s quite possible that you learned little, or nothing at all.
Whereas, just because a person doesn’t travel the world doesn’t mean they aren’t knowledgeable and worldly.
There are a great many things to prioritize in life, and travel is a higher priority for some people than for others. It’s entirely possible to expand your mind and world view right from the comfort of Small Town, USA — books, the web, a subscription to National Geographic magazine, etc.
Still, I encourage everyone to get out and explore new places, especially the vast expanses of our own nation.
When we sit at home and watch the news, it is easy to think that the world is a scary, dangerous place, and that our compatriots are evil simply because their point of view differs from our own.
I know that I tend to dwell on America’s flaws — which include, in my opinion, our love of violence (guns! football!) and emphasis on money and corporate profit over quality of life.
But the United States is a wonderful place, for many reasons.
America encompasses so much, from the rich history of New England to the French Creole parishes of Louisiana to the “cowabunga, dude!” surfer vibe of California. Across every state line waits a new awe-inspiring landscape and culture.
Compare that to the European continent, where one has to leave their home country to go anywhere and could potentially drive across several international borders in the course of a day’s road trip. No wonder so many Europeans have passports.
Spending time in a different country always makes me appreciate my homeland.
As much as I loved the warm, peaceful, Buddhist-centric Thai culture, I missed being surrounded by Americans.
We’re some of the most diverse, open, friendly people in the world. No one leads with a big, welcoming “Hi! How ya doin’?” the way we do.
I also missed our soft drinks. Foreign versions of Coca-Cola just taste — weird.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. Her email address is xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
