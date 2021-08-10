The 2020 Olympic Games came to a close this weekend, and I must confess I am going to miss them even though they will forever be associated with that regrettable year. These games seemed cursed in every conceivable way; first they were postponed for a year, putting them into 2021. Then, when they seemed to be on track to have a successful event in spite of the postponement, COVID-19 returned and forced the games to be held in empty venues. Finally, television viewership was down because they were held in Japan, and the results of the competitions were common knowledge here in the United States long before they were broadcast. In spite of all of this, I found the 2020 Games to be entertaining, compelling and, at times, inspiring.
The first thing I love about the Olympics is that for two weeks I set aside any cynicism I have about my country and unabashedly cheer for the good old U.S. of A. Every night, I would check the medal count and try to convince myself that every medal counted equally and China’s lead in gold medals did not matter (more on that later). Even though China is in the process of becoming our next great geopolitical rival, as a child of the Cold War, I still have a special place in my heart for Russia.
I feel no Olympics can be complete without the Russian team serving as a foil to all things American. Thus, when Russia was banned from the Games, I was worried I would miss that classic rivalry. I found I had little to worry about as the “Russian Olympic Committee” proved there was no rule that mother Russia could not subvert. The ROC actually exceeded my expectations! Trolling American athletes, making fun of LGBTQ competitors and complaining about the accommodations in the Olympic Village, they proved to be the same old boorish protagonists that I’ve always known and loved/hated.
With the stage set, I sat back to enjoy the unfolding drama. The U.S. men’s basketball team got off to a rocky start as it lost its first game to France, and I must admit, I was concerned when Simone Biles dropped out of the women’s gymnastic all-around competition. But my concern turned to delight as the U.S. women’s gymnastics team stepped up and won silver in the all-around competition. American athletes excelled in many sports: track and field, swimming and women’s basketball to name a few. And while cheering my country on, I developed an appreciation for some sports I had never considered before. The beauty of rhythmic gymnastics entranced me, the precision of synchronized swimming actually had me cheering for the Russians, and I found myself really enjoying water polo.
For two weeks, I stopped worrying about COVID and the fractured state of American politics. For two weeks, I marveled at the passion and dedication of athletes from all over the world, and for two weeks, I found myself appreciating things I had never considered before. Yet all the while, one thing bothered me. Every night I would check the medal count, and every night China continued to lead in gold medals. I know I said earlier that I had tried to convince myself all medals counted equally, but I must admit I failed. Thus Sunday morning, at 2 o’clock, when the U.S. women’s volleyball team defeated Brazil for their first gold medal and put the United States ahead of China 39 to 38 in gold medals, I found myself cheering out loud. I know winning isn’t everything, but it’s been a rough year for my country, and I needed something to cheer about.
Richard Krauss writes from Frederick where he is already looking forward to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
I will miss watching the Olympics too. I think this year was so good because of the coverage that NBC gave it. They had 4 channels on cable broadcasting 24/7. We got to see so many of the minor sports that had never been covered at length before. Especially some of the women’s sports you rarely see on TV. Softball, wrestling, weight lifting, the artistic gymnastics and synchronized swimming you mentioned, and they even had some coed swimming relays that I had never seen before. And the Olympics is the epitome of diversity, athletes of every shape and color competing against each other and at the end, win or lose, hugging and congratulating one another. Athletes competing from Countries that are at war with each other and still being gracious when the match was over. The World should follow the Olympic Model.
