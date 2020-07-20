I have been a Frederick County elementary music teacher for 15 years because I believe that the arts and creative expression are for everyone. Making music together, exploring and creating, watching youth find new ways to build confidence and express themselves — this is the joy of an elementary music classroom. Children learn best through play and exploration, and the music room is a welcoming environment that allows for endless possibilities and skill building for a lifetime of success.
I am grieving, along with every other educator in our county, that due to COVID-19 I will likely not get to have these beautiful experiences with my students this school year. Every teacher I know wants to be back in the classroom with their kids in August. But none of them are ready to risk the health and lives of their families, students, colleagues, and the community at large in order to do so. If we go back to school in person, even in a hybrid, 50 percent capacity model, that is exactly what we will do. How can we even consider gambling with the lives of students, staff, and their families?
As I watched the FCPS Virtual Town Hall on Reopening Schools, it became even clearer that going back in person is not a safe option. There were too many questions that could not be answered, too many unknowns, too many risks. The lack of consistent, firm guidance from the state and federal government health officials and education agencies has been disappointing at best, and at times truly appalling. FCPS was tasked by the Maryland State Department of Education with creating a draft plan for three different scenarios and they did so. But from my viewpoint, the planning, analysis, and ongoing discussions clearly prove that the only safe option is to start school in a virtual format.
I believe the virtual option is what the Board of Education will ultimately choose. One just needs to look at what other Maryland counties have already put forward and the recent joint recommendation from the Maryland State Education Association, Baltimore Teachers Union, and Maryland Parent Teacher Association. But how long will we have to wait until we know?
Here’s the reality — teachers, staff, students, and families need to know the plan NOW. No matter what format the 2020-2021 school year may take, we all need time to prepare and figure out how to make this work in the best interest of our collective health and safety. Time after time parents and educators in this county rise to the occasion under difficult circumstances and we will do it again with virtual learning because that’s what we do. When this unprecedented crisis struck and schools closed down, parents, kids, and families were presented with a situation no one could have predicted and had to adapt in challenging ways. Teachers and staff at every level across Frederick County stepped up quickly in thoughtful and innovative ways to ensure that their students continued to receive quality instruction. We certainly weren’t perfect as we navigated this uncharted territory, but we have the opportunity to be far better prepared than we were in the spring if the Board of Education makes a decision now.
The big question is, if we go all virtual, how are families with one or both parents/guardians working full time going to make this work? How will they support their young children while they are working from home? Where will their kids go if they are essential workers and have to report to their job sites? We must demand child care subsidies from the state to support the child care crisis that has already begun and will only get worse. I commend County Executive Jan Gardner for exploring options for how we can support this effort locally and for calling on Governor Hogan to take statewide action. This is an “all hands on deck” issue that will take investments and ideas from all levels of government, non-governmental agencies, and our community.
While other countries paid people to stay home from work to stop the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. sent small stimulus checks and delayed unemployment payments by months. (And of course many of our families most in need did not receive these benefits due to inequitable criteria). While other countries provide universal health care and paid sick and family leave, we put parents in the position to make impossible decisions about the health and financial stability of their families. We cannot expect educators and parents to swoop in and solve the problems created by the state and federal governments by rushing back to school when we know it is not safe.
As a mother, a teacher, and a local elected official, I urge our Board of Education to make a decision now to go virtual in August. Give FCPS staff and educators time to be as prepared as possible to meet the needs of all of our students, especially those most vulnerable due to special needs, language barriers, and financial instability. Give local and state leaders time to work collaboratively on all the challenges created by a virtual school environment. Give families time to make a plan for what life will look like in August. What are we waiting for?
Jessica Fitzwater is a member of the Frederick County Council, representing District 4, and a music teacher at Oakdale Elementary School.
I like Jessica Fitzwater, and her service in Frederick. I will give this careful consideration. It is clear and seems to fit the times.
Next election cycle, run for the Board of Ed.
I am sure Ms. Fitzwater is a nice lady with good intentions and motivations but this letter is a clear cut example of why Federal and State laws have prohibited dual office holders such as Ms. Fitzwater and Mr. Donald. The inherent conflict of interest puts the public at risk.
Within this letter did Ms. Fitzwater once talk about her responsibility as a guardian of Frederick County tax dollars. Instead she offered that we demand from the State money to subsidize child care.
Is her position as an elementary music teacher needed during this crisis? Or with all the budgetary woes that face this nation is it needed at all? (When I was in school programs like this were extracurricular:) .Could the money being saved from not offering this program during virtual schooling be directed towards subsidizing child care?
Ms. Fitzwater laments lack of State and federal leadership. But as an elected guardian of the finances of Frederick County has she and others calculated the amount of money saved by shutting down large sections of the BOE and made plans to redirect that money back into the community to help struggling families deal with issues like child care and'/or hiring tutors to assist in their children;s education
Regretfully we all know the probable answer. Bless you Ms. Fitzwater but that is a sad tune.
So worried about conflicts of interest when convenient for you, yet as a diehard trumper don’t mind all his massive conflicts he’s shown to abuse to the fullest. Come back later when you aren’t so conflicted.
I'll have to agree with you on this one jsk. We find out what is truly essential during a crisis. Will our kids "fall behind" in music, art, gym (sorry des!), etc? No. However they will fall behind in reading, math, and science. Additional time to support the "must have" classes could be allocated by removing the "nice to have" classes during this shutdown.
