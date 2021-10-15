So, William Shatner got a ride in Jeff Bezos’ “New Shepard” spacecraft in a voyage 66-plus miles up into the very edge of space. And as predictably as the sun rising in the morning, the nay-sayers, pundits and cynics are there with the usual snarky analysis. I get it. Bezos has more money than God, and Shatner played space macho-man Capt. James T. Kirk on TV. As I write this, so, too, will that same battalion of Debbie Downers fill air time with their sophomoric, omniscient invective.
Although his career brought him enormous wealth and fame, I am happy for William Shatner and this singular opportunity, and the fact that he is 90 years old makes it even better. Yes, there is the notoriety, the inestimable PR value for Bezos, and goodwill for the Bezos space effort. I don’t care. I am nevertheless truly happy for Shatner.
Why did the successful mission warm my heart and make my day? I derive an enormous amount of pleasure, and perhaps more importantly, hope when anyone — billionaire, movie star, whoever — gets to have an authentic, gut-wrenching epiphany of the natural world.
The total eclipse of 2017 was such a moment for me. That was my third total eclipse of the sun, and I knew what my wife was about to experience as she stood by me in South Carolina as we relished every second. It gave me a wholly expected sense of joy to see the tears streaming down my wife’s cheeks when the spectacle touched that gut level, that sense that this is truly something extraordinary, something so many never get to experience, ever. It’s that glorious awakening of a child-like sense of wonder, awe, and excitement that, to me, is as essential as the air we breathe.
Shatner’s ebullient description for Bezos made me smile. So great were his emotions, exhilaration, and awe, that he tearfully struggled for the words to capture it. This wasn’t the histrionics of an actor overplaying his role; it was real. You could see it in his face. When he said to Bezos, “Everybody in the world needs to do this!” I can understand.
Several years ago, on a trip through the length of Baja California, Mexico, we had a boat ride to see Pacific gray whales up close. Being able to touch the cool, wet, rubbery skin of a 41-foot gray whale; rub my hand along its barnacled flanks, and most specially to look this creature in the eye — a mammal, I remind you — was a deeply profound experience. To see in its glance a glimmer of consciousness as you might from your loving puppy, is ineffably moving. I could not wait to share the experience with friends, even though I knew my tale could not begin to capture it. Twice, Shatner related similar feelings with, “I hope I never recover from this!”
True enough: Not everyone will get a ride into space, nor touch a whale, nor even drive to a total eclipse of the sun. But I suggest that we can experience and celebrate other natural wonders or events without even leaving home, and in so doing, rekindle that childhood sense within us. Have you watched the sparks of fireflies closely enough to see their curling upward pattern? When was the last time you looked with a magnifying glass at your sleeve when it’s flecked with snowflakes? Did you see the unexpected, myriad forms of those flakes? The 12-pointed stars, barred cylinders, and other forms always ignored? Have you marveled at a Frederick late autumn afternoon sky towards the west? Every season we can see the rainbow colors of sundogs, and occasionally even their intricate arcs!
These little treasured experiences remind us that, as Hamlet proclaims, “There are more things on heaven and Earth, Horatio, Than are dreamt of in your philosophy!” Maybe these natural occurrences won’t give us the electric thrill of a brief ride past the Karman Line as Shatner experienced, but they most assuredly add in their own peculiar way, to our quality of life. They are the rewards for being aware, for being observant and curious, for being mindful.
Let us hope that the delight so obviously experienced by Shatner leads to his sharing it. Surely, as a performing artist with a lifetime of interpreting and exposing emotions, he has the heart for writing about his real trip into space. And I hope for you, too, that you will be observant, curious, and mindful so you delight in your discoveries.
Steve Lloyd is a retired college adjunct instructor residing in Clover Hill. He can be found at his telescope or launching model rockets. He may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
