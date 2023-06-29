CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Alex Anastasio voted for Donald Trump for president twice, attended Trump rallies, organized events for him and placed signs in front of her home. And she was deeply hopeful in the early days following the 2020 election that once all of the votes were counted, he would serve a second term — so hopeful, indeed, that she was initially involved in a voter recount effort in support of that.

Weeks later, when it was clear he lost, Anastasio, a grassroots Republican dynamo who was a delegate for Trump, said she was disappointed but went about the business of life. Three years later, she said she has no doubt his indictment is politically motivated, but that does not mean she is supporting him in 2024.

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner.

