Two hundred and forty-five years ago Thomas Jefferson and friends jotted down a list of grievances against the king of England. Using John Locke’s Social Contract Theory, Jefferson argued that the king’s refusal to protect the natural rights of his people gave the American colonists the right to overthrow him and start a new government. After a false start, the early Americans decided to form a more perfect union in the form of a constitution that would “establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
One of the greatest responsibilities of the government is to protect its citizens against abuses and abusers of power. In the early 20th century, Teddy Roosevelt led the charge against the meat packing industry after Upton Sinclair and other journalists exposed the horrendous working conditions and unsanitary practices in the meat packing factories. Labor unions and government oversight agencies, such as the Department of Labor, continue to fight for safe working conditions. Additionally, the Department of Agriculture and the FDA inspect our food and drug supplies so we can confidently eat the food grown in this country and take the drugs our doctors prescribe for us.
Driving down Schifferstadt Boulevard this past September, I saw daily reminders of those lost to addiction in this county. The pictures of men and women, both young and old, graced the median to show passersby those whom addiction has taken from us. As the opioid lawsuits get settled, it’s become apparent that the lie, that OxyContin was a miracle pain drug that didn’t cause addiction, wasn’t just due to the deceptions of the pharmaceutical companies, but also the failure of the government to protect consumers.
Purdue Pharma convinced the FDA to create a special label that claimed their drug wasn’t addictive because it was time released. Purdue aggressively marketed their drug to doctors, inviting them to seminars, giving them marketing swag, and feeding them false data that showed their new miracle drug wasn’t addictive. Except it was and they knew it. Between 1999-2019, over 247,000 Americans lost their lives because of this deception. Countless others have had their lives destroyed.
The chief of the FDA, who approved the unprecedented label change, left that government agency to work for Purdue shortly thereafter. Purdue also used a letter to the editor published in the New England Journal of Medicine that, using only a small number of patients in a single hospital on opioids as evidence, suggested that only 1 percent of patients become addicted. This wasn’t a scientific study, it was a few sentences written back in 1980 based on a very small data sample. Instead of taking any responsibility for the epidemic they started, the CEO and president of Purdue turned on the addicts themselves. In a 2011 email Dr. Richard Sackler wrote, “We have to hammer on the abusers in every way possible. They are the culprits and the problem. They are reckless criminals.” That statement is quite the projection. I’ll fix it for Dr. Sackler: Anyone who misrepresented the addictiveness of OxyContin are the culprits and the problem. Those who push profit over people’s lives are reckless criminals and we should hammer them in every possible way.
Some of these pharmaceutical companies will pay out billions of dollars for what they have done. But that is too little too late for those already lost. The promise in our preamble that this government will promote the general welfare, establish justice, and secure the blessings of Liberty was broken when these pharmaceutical companies were allowed to prey on and kill our neighbors, friends, and family members for decades. Justice must be more than just monetary payouts. The people who did this need to be punished and our government needs to do a better job of protecting us from these predators.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
