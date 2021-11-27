Recently, my wife and I attended a retirement dinner for one of the former communications technicians she supervised some years ago. He had worked 52 years with the company and many of his coworkers, as well as his family, were there to celebrate
Fifty-two years with the same company is virtually unheard of in today’s world, regardless of the industry. Hence, this retirement came with a genuine sense of pride and accomplishment. While the meal was exceptionally good, the stories and adventures recounted that evening were the real treat. I’d met only one or two of these people, but each one shared anecdotes or narratives that were not only genuinely interesting, but I kept trying to discern what made the stories special, even to me, a relative stranger. It wasn’t long before I recognized what every one of the stories shared.
What each one shared was a palpable sense of pride in dedication, problem-solving, and accomplishment. Clearly, it was evident that each technician took ownership of their job; ownership in the responsibility; and ownership in the education, experience and skill applied in each situation.
It occurred to me that such pride and ownership has become something you seldom associate with careers today, particularly so when the work itself is administrative or managerial and far less hands-on than that these technicians experienced. These technicians, in my view, were lucky enough to bring about restorations, corrections and solutions with not only their minds, but with the direct labor of their own hands.
In what is such a knowledge economy, how joyous it must be to know that you made things right not only with your mind, but with handicraft in the most literal sense of the word.
Abraham Maslow, the American psychologist, gave us his Hierarchy of Needs in which he claimed that the highest and most challenging need to meet is self-actualization —the sense that you can achieve that point in your life where you can make things happen with your own efforts and talents — if Mr. Maslow will forgive my feeble paraphrasing. When you have met that need of self-actualization, you feel truly fulfilled. What a powerful state of mind! Without any doubt, that’s what I was hearing as each story was related at that dinner.
If you speak to business owners in trades like electrical, plumbing, mechanics, and carpentry, just to name a few, you will hear one overarching comment: they desperately need skilled workers. All of us are aware of the supply issue we are seeing, largely because there are not enough qualified truck drivers. What saddens me is that the zeitgeist of the past 40 or 50 years is that a high school graduate must go directly to college. The unspoken “or-else” is that, without that education, the student will be condemned to a life of “would you like fries with that burger?”
The sarcastic simplicity of that alternative aside, it is nevertheless disturbing that as a society, we seem to forget that we need electricians, plumbers and carpenters, and if I missed a trade here, I apologize. True, being a professional in one of these trades does not preclude getting the proverbial “college education.” If anything, statistics tell us that, in almost every situation, someone with a degree will earn much more over their lifetimes than those not earning one. But this lie that claims you must go directly from high school to college is a short-sighted and conceivably dangerous philosophy.
Many of us, and I am the first to admit this was true of me, are simply not mature enough to handle the rigors of college life. Thankfully, many high school graduates can start a higher education and reap fully their rewards. But there are those who may not be ready.
What do they do? Some may be best served by getting and holding a job, no matter how menial. That’s a tough way to grow, but some will learn that surviving and thriving in life’s “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” is a difficult and frustrating approach. Other may find a rewarding path in choosing military service. For some, this will develop pride, skills and teamwork and getting paid, however modestly, for it. And with the military, young men and women know they will qualify for financial assistance later in pursuing secondary education. Given the crushing debt most college students accrue without such aid, this is a clear advantage. There is another alternative.
Vocational and technical training immerse the recent high school grad with a combination of benefits: they can still work and earn an income and experience the “real” world. I know several friends who chose this path as electricians and, in two years’ time, were making enough money to start families and buy homes. Furthermore, their careers will not become obsolete. There will always be a need for electricians, just as there will also be a need for other trades. Job security, assuming one takes his or her career seriously, is, well, secure.
Starting a career does not have to be binary. If you don’t go to college immediately, you are not condemned to miss it forever. It is very possible, admittedly not so easy, but one can begin a college education somewhat later in life. I know. It’s what I did. I took me five years to get my typically two-year A.A. degree from Montgomery College (remember, I confessed to being too immature for college earlier!) But I paid for it with my own money. Later, in my forties, my wife talked me into going back to college to get my bachelor’s degree. It wasn’t easy with life and working, but I got that bachelor’s degree before my 50th birthday.
In one sense, it was very right for me. You see, with some life experience behind me, I found just about every subject to be relevant, to have meaning for me. I loved the experience and sharing it with my “night school” classmates. I got so much out of it that I later earned my MBA.
So, it seems to me that there are paths, plural, to take for a high school grad. It does not have to be one way or another. In reality, might it be better for some grads to choose to follow a different drummer? Why do we pressure them into facing intense debt after four short academic years? And will their fresh bachelor’s degree reward them with a starting salary that will maintain a comfortable life? There is much to consider.
That said, do not, for one second, infer that I do not value a college education. Quite the contrary, I fervently wish it was more attainable for everyone. Instead, we have a false meritocratic system in place that rewards those that have money and privilege, and culls others unmercifully.
How many deserving grads and future leaders will never get the opportunity because of that system? How many others won’t stand a chance because Mommy and Daddy couldn’t hire a placement coach or someone to write their college application essay? Look, I loved every minute of my academic experience and I’d like to think it kindled a lifetime love of learning. All I am saying is that approaching a grad with the traditional binary choice is not fair.
I hope that there will be grads out there who will consider a manual trade, and if the situation eventually presents itself, to add the inestimable value to that manual training with broad based academics. When it comes to that time in their life where they celebrate a life well lived with a retirement dinner, and I know they will encourage and even tantalize others with their own stories and anecdotes.
Steve Lloyd is a retired college adjunct instructor and resides in Clover Hill, where he pursues hobbies like astronomy, listening to classical music and video creation. He may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
