It’s graduation season. All of the newspaper photos and headlines of exuberant cap-and-gown-wearing students takes me back to the hours I’ve spent sitting in Knott Arena at Mount St. Mary’s University, attending the awards ceremonies and graduations of each of my three siblings, as well as my own commencement.
From memory, I can recall an outline of the Frederick High School graduation ceremony circa 2000-2010.
Students marched in by order of height, alternating between rows of girls in gold robes and boys in black. The march was a sort of a foot shuffle, right-left-right-left, edging forward slowly and methodically in time to the trumpet bellows and cymbal crashes of the FHS band.
Principal Denise Fargo-Devine began her opening remarks by saying “welcome” in as many languages as were represented by graduates’ ethnicities. For years, Frederick High been one of the most diverse schools in the entire state, with a 74% minority student population as of 2021.
Established in 1891, Frederick High is also one of the oldest schools in the county.
Long-standing tradition made for the most somber, strict graduation ceremony of all area schools. Decorated mortarboards were not allowed, nor was throwing it in the air.
Seriously. Don’t you dare throw that cap, don’t even think about it.
There was the plodding, color-coded, shortest-to-tallest entrance march and also a rule about no applause during the awarding of diplomas.
When it got to the diploma handout point of the ceremony, a teacher came to the mic and compelled the audience to remain quiet until each and every student had been recognized.
Graduation is a joyous occasion. Of course, proud families want to shout and cheer. There would inevitably be an occasional outburst from the crowded stands, prompting another stern, mid-ceremony announcement from the dais: “Please, hold your applause until the end!”
So, when I saw the May 19 Alert headline, “FCPS denies Frederick High student’s request to wear stole to honor Native heritage,” my initial reaction was: “C’mon, FCPS. Lighten up!”
Which, in fact, it did. The school system reversed its decision two days later, allowing T.J. Weaver to wear a handmade stole representing his Otoe-Missouria tribe.
I’m glad T.J. was able to honor his ancestors as he walked across the stage, and I hope his request sets a precedent.
The best way for Frederick County Public schools to demonstrate how proud they are of their diverse student body is to allow meaningful items honoring the heritage of graduating students to be worn alongside the traditional cap and gown.
High school is a formative time, but it is only four years. Every student has a life, identity and history preceding their time in high school, and they will continue to evolve and grow long after graduation.
Or, as the FHS motto puts it: “Enter to learn, go forth to serve.”
I’m glad today’s students are challenging what constitutes formal graduation attire. Tradition is important, but so is change.
And change happens when thoughtful, engaged citizens challenge the status quo. This local story is a microcosm of the complex, difficult debates that a nation as diverse as America must have.
The story also got me thinking about the purpose of a public education, which is twofold: uniformity and individuality. There is the uniformity of a common curriculum (represented at graduation by formal academic regalia and ceremony), but also the individuality of critical thought.
Speaking of uniformity, all Frederick High graduates now wear a black gown and gold stole. Thank goodness.
Identical garb not only makes sense, it accommodates students who don’t identify with the gender binary. And really, no one should have to endure that garish yellow “gold” gown that decades of FHS female graduates were required to don.
Memory — especially the memory of a surly teenager — can be faulty, so my recounting of the graduations I attended are likely hazy and inexact. I guarantee, however, that that gold gown color was awful.
Also, I can still hum “Pomp and Circumstance” and do that shuffling march.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick and is a proud member of the FHS Class of ‘05. She can be reached at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
