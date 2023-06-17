Fathers, as the saying goes, are made, not born. By extension, I’m thinking this holds true for grandfathers, too.

Last month, the early arrival of a beautiful, tiny baby boy did its part in creating one fresh-out-of-the-box daddy and two over-the-moon grandfathers.

