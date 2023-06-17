Fathers, as the saying goes, are made, not born. By extension, I’m thinking this holds true for grandfathers, too.
Last month, the early arrival of a beautiful, tiny baby boy did its part in creating one fresh-out-of-the-box daddy and two over-the-moon grandfathers.
A fine morning’s work for one so small.
It was a rough pregnancy for our daughter and son-in-law. A rare complication landed her in the antepartum unit of the hospital for careful observation of baby and mom.
In addition to the medical challenges, the young parents carry the heartache of losing a daughter mid-pregnancy nearly a year ago. That first child remains for them a beautiful unfulfilled dream, an agonizing memory, and became an intrinsic part of her brother’s delivery.
This time, thank God, their baby arrived safely, but several weeks ahead of schedule, meaning they had to leave him behind to allow him to continue cooking — as I call it — in the neonatal intensive care unit 40 minutes from their home.
While his wife works on recovering, the new daddy has risen to the demands of having to be a dedicated caregiver, homemaker, chauffeur and all-round pillar of strength. A lot for a guy who until recently had a whole different focus centering on: 1) wife, 2) work, 3) trusty canine sidekick, 4) streaming sports, TV shows, and movies, and 5) marathon video game sessions.
From here on out, until the end of his days, everything slides right, and Number 1 is his son. That’s as it should be.
Just ask his father and father-in-law, the guys promoted to Grandfatherhood the same instant he was crowned Dad.
For the older men, this is an opportunity to sit back and enjoy the show.
They’re harvesting the fruits of their long years of supporting families, putting their own plans on hold or permanently in the rearview mirror. It’s their turn to watch the newbie father figure out the same things they had to, usually by the seat of their pants.
How fathers pass on knowledge to sons is more subtle and diverse than how mothers connect with their daughters when they have children of their own. We’ll have to see if our son-in-law will reach out to the two seasoned veterans who stand ready, willing and able to back up the new kid on the block. He only has to ask.
However, in my experience, men are often reluctant to ask for help, and self-reliance is a matter of pride. There’s truth in all those jibes about how a man would rather wander for days than ask for directions.
Despite our son-in-law’s being a bright, highly motivated learner, with access to tools not available when his forebearers were in his shoes, I guarantee he’s going to put in his share of anxious days and nights.
And if he doesn’t already, soon enough, he’ll know too well the feeling of being as clueless as he is helpless in the shadow of his ever-changing child — as dads before him have done going back to the beginning of forever.
I know he’ll be a good dad. He’s built for it. Besides, he’s got a couple of terrific resources to tap if and when he needs them.
So, today, we celebrate the squirmy baby boy who holds a lot of hearts in his perfect miniature hands.
Tomorrow, we’ll raise a Father’s Day toast in love and gratitude to the three men this littlest little man initiated into new lives — his loving papa, and the two delighted old pros who long ago joined the Daddy Club and are now proud members of the International Association of Grandpas.
Congratulations, and may God bless them all.
Woodsboro resident Susan Writer wishes her husband, son-in-law, and all of the dads, granddads, and like-a-dads out there a Happy Father’s Day. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. Or see what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
