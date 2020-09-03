According to the rightwing media, Americans are fleeing its “Democrat-run cities” in droves. “Flight from the Cities: Home Builder Confidence Soars to Record High,” say Breitbart News, citing a recent study from Zillow and claiming that “the pandemic, lockdowns, and urban rioting led to an explosion of demand for houses outside of many city centers.”
“New Yorkers keep moving out of the city to suburbs, other states,” says The New York Post. And right-wing Twitter is full of posts encouraging people to “walk away” from America’s cities. In mid-August, the day before that Breitbart piece ran, President Trump retweeted #walkway “movement” founder Brandon Straka calling for people to “Leave Democrat Cities. Let them rot.”
Seems kind of short-sighted to me, a president suggesting we let large chunks of the American economy rot. According to the management consultants at McKinsey, America’s largest metros account for 85% of the country’s GDP. And their core cities contribute a significant chunk. Even beleaguered Baltimore City generates more of Maryland’s GDP than Frederick, Howard and Harford counties combined.
But my favorite “abandon the cities” tweet came from pro-gun Parkland shooting survivor and conservative media darling Kyle Kashuv, who urged his Twitter followers to “move to a farm in the middle of nowhere. Raise baby alpacas. Walk your kids to the park without fear of being attacked or stepping on a drug needle…”
Don’t know how much time Kyle’s spent in rural America, but having grown up on an actual farm in the middle of nowhere; I can say that walking to the park would have been a daunting proposition in my childhood. The nearest one, a municipal park in a neighboring small town, was a good seven miles away. And I wouldn’t be so sure about the needles anymore, either. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the drug overdose rate for rural areas surpassed the urban rate in 2006 and has remained higher ever since.
Not ready to go Green Acres? The suburbs remain an option. But the data doesn’t reflect an exodus there, either. Clicking through to the Zillow report that Breitbart cited leads to an executive summary which states “that suburban housing markets have not strengthened at a disproportionately rapid pace compared to urban markets. Both region types appear to be hot sellers’ markets right now.”
And while according to the New York Times, while there were almost 70,000 apartments for lease in New York City in July, that’s out of more than 2 million rental units in the city. Even in Manhattan, whose wealthy residents fled more than most, the vacancy rate is only running around 4% — problematic, certainly, but hardly the empty metropolis of The Omega Man.
Still, people fleeing the cities could work to downtown Frederick’s advantage. The writer of one Atlantic Monthly piece, after lurking in a Facebook group for people looking to leave NYC, said members mostly “asked for recommendations of small towns that are, somehow, very similar to the country’s biggest, densest city.”
Not sure where they’ll put the alpacas, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.