Some shortages, I can deal with.
With a little luck, I can keep my clunkers running for a few more months so I don’t need to worry about the used car market, let alone the lack of new vehicles on the showroom floor.
I don’t need to fret about the absence of chlorine tablets since I don’t have a backyard pool. The creek running through the farm is still flowing, though it’s sometimes muddy due to still more townhouse construction upstream. I’ll survive.
And our microwave plate is still going ‘round and ‘round, in fits and starts, so the problems getting new kitchen appliances haven’t put a pinch on my popcorn habit in the immediate future.
I am alarmed, however, about some of the shortages at the grocery store.
I went to the line of big refrigerators across the back yesterday and could find just a few cartons of orange juice — and none marked “with pulp”.
“What’s going on here?” I asked a stocker nearby. “I like to eat my juice with a spoon. I get more for my money that way.”
“Don’t know, sir,” he said, “but we’ve got problems like that all over the store.”
“Toilet paper again?” I asked.
“Not so much, but sometimes there’s no whole milk. The only thing we have is nonfat.”
“Where’s the fat going?”
“I heard they were coating it onto bacon,” he said, “because they’re having trouble getting hogs fat — something about no fertilizer, no piggy food. But I’m not sure.”
“We should look into that,” I said. “Milk and meat, mixed. Could be illegal.”
“It gets worse,” the stocker said. “There’s hardly any crunchy peanuts in the crunchy peanut butter anymore. They’re taking out the extra peanuts and using them to stretch the supplies of almond milk because there’s a shortage of that, because of the California drought, because of that global warming thing.
“And the ‘everything’ bagels?” he continued. “There’s a shortage of those little black seeds, so they’re subbing coarse-ground coffee.”
“Caffeinated bagels?” I said. “Not a bad idea. That may take off.”
“Maybe. But have you noticed that there aren’t as many brown chunks in the chocolate chip ice cream now?” he went on. “And not in the cookies, either?”
“I have noticed that there’s not as much icing squeezed into the sandwich cookies,” I replied. “Not even in the double-stuffed ones.”
“Yeah,” he said. “People are calling them ‘noreos.’ And the Butterfingers are getting clipped. They’re not nearly as long as they used to be.”
“These people are really sneaky, aren’t they,” I said. “First, smaller boxes, then more air in the bags…”
“Yep, it’s serious,” the stocker agreed. “I’ve been thinking about starting my own garden this summer.”
“That’s a good idea. Grow your own chocolate chips, your own vanilla icing,” I said with a smile.
He ignored me. “I haven’t been able to find any sausage seed, though,” he complained. “People laugh and tell me there’s been a run on them and there’s none to be had. They’re already sold out.”
“Hmmm,” I said. “Shortages, shortages, even on the heirloom stuff. What’ll be next? Cheese puffs?”
Dave Elliott is a market farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who bought his seeds early this year.
When I was much younger, I would go to see a movie and go in when I arrived. Everyone did that. I would watch to the end and then to where I saw something familiar. Then I would say "This is where I came in..." and leave.
So Dave, this seems to be where I came in. It was 1941 and the WWII was just getting started. Everything was in short supply, and we lived on substitutes. In Europe it was even worse, and the Germans called the substitutes "ersatz." They even managed to add enzymes to saw dust to make bread with it.
I remember gas rationing stamps. People who did not drive would sell them to drivers. Not legal, but it happened. Then was when nondairy ice cream was invented. And synthetic rubber for tiress came along with nylons for silk.
This is where I came in. But I do plan on staying a while longer.
Interesting times, to be sure.
