As best I can determine from a cursory Google search, the annual custom of wishing someone Happy New Year has a pretty short shelf life. Conventional wisdom cautions that the greeting is totally played out by Jan. 8 and anyone employing it after that date is subject to be considered something of an unctuous dork. In fact, based on New Year’s 2021 and 2022, it might be prudent to drop the custom altogether, at least for the foreseeable future; e.g., Me Jan. 1, 2023: “Happy New Year, Bob!” Bob: “Whatever.” Who needs that?
In my News-Post column on New Year’s Eve 2020, I concluded that “Year 2020 dealt us a bad hand. We played it as best we could, but ultimately, poorly. May 2021 deal us better cards that will be well played.” Six days later, incited by a president whose all consuming narcissism consistently short-circuited his intellect, a riotous mob of chuckleheads, miscreants and malcontents trashed the U.S. Capitol. Obviously, prescience is not my strong suit. But then, just 14 days after that ignominious debacle, from the steps of that same Capitol, a new president consoled the country and pumped us up with some much needed happy talk: “We are a good people… without unity, there is no peace – only bitterness and fury… Unity. Unity.”
Of course crises are not tethered to the calendar and much of what made 2020 and ’21 such busts is certain to permeate year 2022 and beyond. For the third consecutive year, COVID in all its incessant variations, remains the constant focal point of daily life for us earthlings. The slightly better, but not actually good news is that there have been credible reports of intermittent sightings in grocery stores and online of limited supplies of Charmin, Bounty, Purell, KN95 masks and assorted other Pandemic Paraphernalia. Of course most of the PP is manufactured in China which also gave us ... So there’s that.
Then there is the continuing supply chain conundrum, which is such a complicated and steaming hot mess that just hearing it explained makes your hair hurt to the point of igniting. And, lest we forget, there are all the other epic existential anxieties of 2021 that plague us still in the (elusively happy) new year. You know, stuff like rampant inflation, socio-political schism tearing at the fabric of national unity, U.S.-China flirtation with Armageddon, soaring murder rates, plummeting national confidence in — pretty much everything. Boy Howdy, oy vey, Hallelujah, holy ____ , where’s the Tylenol?!
The “highlight” for my wife and I thus far in 2022 is we “caught the cron,” which hasn’t exactly endeared us to the new year. Blessedly, however, we were rid of it in 2022 as well, on or about Jan. 15 as best we can determine. Notably, just four days previously, the no longer new president, who is apparently also no longer an advocate for, or practitioner of, unity, gave a speech in Georgia wherein he compared about half of American citizens to the racist likes of George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis. Ergo…
Happy New Year. Whatever.
Brent Grimes writes from Damascus. Email him at brentongrimes@gmail.com.
