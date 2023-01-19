Families with dark secrets are rarely pleased when one of their own decides to seek therapy, especially when the couch happens to be on a global stage and the truth-seeker a royal son.

The bonnie Prince Harry — warrior, rebel, errant “heir-spare” and recently an expat in the United States in the manner of his great-grand uncle the Duke of Windsor upon his abdication of the British throne for the love of an American divorcée — has spent the past year stripping away more than his apparel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription