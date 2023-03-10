The front page of The Frederick News-Post on March 1 carried an article concerning a bill on Holocaust education (“Bill would mandate Holocaust education in Maryland schools”).
I was shocked to learn that Maryland was among the bottom of states for Holocaust knowledge. To date, only 23 states have laws requiring Holocaust education. I believe these statistics.
Let me tell a true story concerning the Shoah, the Hebrew name for the murder of more than 6 million who were exterminated because they were Jews, queer, or disabled.
Some years ago, my son, his son and I traveled to Berlin to visit my granddaughter, who was studying there in her junior year in college.
It was not a destination I would have chosen. But, I used the week to tour the city and its environs.
The hotel where we were staying found us a guide and we mapped out places to visit. The first was a concentration camp.
My grandson protested loudly. “Grandma I know about the Holocaust,” he said, “and I don’t want to go there.”
Since I was paying the bill, it stayed on our itinerary.
We drove through the gates and found the office that would give us a guide and literature about this camp, which was one of the first built after Adolph Hitler became chancellor in 1933. Our tour lasted more than an hour.
We saw incarceration sites where Jewish prisoners were tortured, starved, and mass murdered.
The three of us were quiet. We asked some pertinent questions concerning Hitler’s annihilation of more than 6 million Jews in what was called The Final Solution. As we left, my grandson told me, “Grandma, you were right. I am glad that you insisted I come here.”
Then, he posed a question. “There is a village right outside of this camp. Why didn’t those people do something?”
His father then gave him a history lesson:
“Shoah (the Jewish word for Holocaust) was meant to be the Final Solution.
“Over 6 million Jews were exterminated in concentration camps between 1941 and 1945 because Hitler wanted to eliminate the entire Jewish community. It was slaughter on a massive scale.
“The Nazi ideology was subhuman and in Germany and neighboring countries, there were 44,000 incarceration sites where men, women and children were tortured, starved, and murdered.”
Returning to the hotel, there was complete silence. How many Americans and others can retell the horrors of The Final Solution?
I vigorously support the bill that would mandate Holocaust education in Maryland schools. The bill has been named Educate to Stop the Hate Act.
Just recently, we have been told that a wave of anti-Semitism has been sweeping the country.
Unfortunately, hate never takes a vacation. Those who now spread paint on synagogues and other places where Jews congregate have no knowledge that they are imitating horrors of the last century.
Hate is always present somewhere. If not the Jews, then people of color and other minorities feel the pain of discrimination.
Not everyone can visit the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., so it is incumbent that parents and teachers relate these historical facts. We now celebrate International Holocaust Remembrance Day each Jan. 27.
But one day out of 365 doesn’t seem enough to instill tolerance of people who pray differently, dress differently, talk differently and who only want to live peacefully.
So, we have to ask: “What is your tolerance level? What are you doing to assuage bullying, spreading false accusations, and yes, destroying and killing people who don’t look like you?”
Discrimination never dies.
Some of us are taught early that we are better than others and should avoid, at all costs, people who are different and want to live in our neighborhoods.
And unfortunately, there are groups who go further and promote violence against minorities. We can no longer be silent as people were in the 1930s and 1940s, and who watched destruction of European Jewry on a mass scale.
We must speak out when hatemongers seek to increase their ranks. We must teach children that hate and fear of those who are “different” is wrong.
Many states have passed legislation funding professional learning about this genocide, so students understand and know what happened many years ago. It is incredible that 64% of Marylanders did not know 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.
I am proud of the three Frederick County lawmakers who signed on to the bill that would mandate Holocaust education in Maryland schools.
Alice Haber lives in Frederick with a loving family and wonderful, kind friends.
