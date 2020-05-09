I have a couple of handkerchiefs sitting on my dresser. They’ve come in handy lately.
Call me old-fashioned. Call me resourceful.
Either way, handkerchiefs remind me of a less complicated time.
That’s because they remind me of my grandfather, who died when I was 11.
To me, Pop was larger than life. He had a shock of gray hair and a booming voice that told you just what he thought. He held an ever-present cigarette, sending smoke wafting into the room that he filled with his presence. He always wore button-down shirts, but they weren’t always buttoned. In the summer, he’d wear white socks with brown sandals.
And he almost always had a handkerchief in his pants pocket.
Sometimes you’d see him pull it out, blow his nose, then push the snotty rag back where it came from.
Boy, I loved being near my Pop — even if he carried around a snotty rag.
I’d sit at the kitchen table next to him while the adults talked about boring adult stuff, and I didn’t care because I was sitting next to my Pop. Being near him was comforting, not that I was an anxious kid. Pop just emanated a feeling of security for me.
He used to keep his fresh handkerchiefs folded in a little cedar box in his bedroom. Sometimes, when I was very young, he’d see me go in there and open that box. And he’d let me have one of his handkerchiefs. A fresh one.
I didn’t care that it was basically a snot rag. It was my Pop’s. And being reminded of him gave me a warm feeling.
Pop was part of The Greatest Generation. He could build things and figure out why things were broken and fix things.
Pop was tough. In World War II, he served in the Army Corps of Engineers, lending our country his ability to build and fix things during one of its most pressing times of need.
He served in Alaska, supporting the effort to build The Alaska Highway. Sixteen hundred miles over hellacious terrain. In just eight months.
Pop used to tell stories about sleeping in a tent in the dead of Alaskan winter. And even though Pop was prone to exaggeration — for instance, he once said he’d seen a crab as big as our backyard woodpile — the only proof you needed of his Alaskan adventure was one glance at his toes, which had been frostbitten during his service and never really looked normal after that.
Maybe that’s why he wore socks with his sandals.
I didn’t inherit many items from Pop. But many years later, when we cleared out their house after Grandma had gone to live with my parents, I was handed down an old briefcase of tools that Pop had kept in his car.
I didn’t feel right taking it, though, because I don’t often use tools. Sadly, that strong gene of his didn’t get passed down to me. I’ve always felt like my disinclination toward building and fixing things would’ve disappointed him.
But I took his tools anyway.
Every now and then, while trying to complete a basic repair job — the only type for which I’m qualified — I’ll fetch his briefcase, and something in it will be of use to me.
And I’ll say, “Thanks, Pop,” out loud. So he knows at least I’m trying.
On my wedding day, I expected to get weepy at some point during the ceremony. So I put one of Pop’s handkerchiefs — a fresh one — in my pocket to use, just like him, if necessary.
As my bride was about to walk down the aisle, I waited with my hands in my pockets, squeezing that handkerchief in my right fist.
My great aunt — Pop’s only surviving sibling — was sitting in the pew right next to where I stood. She whispered, “Take your hands out of your pockets.”
Maybe that was Pop telling me, through her, that he was standing there with me. So I listened to her.
And I didn’t need that handkerchief. I managed to hold it together pretty well that day.
Those handkerchiefs sitting on my dresser now weren’t Pop’s. Several years ago, I found a brand new pack of them among my father-in-law’s belongings after he passed away.
Something told me to keep them, even though I use tissues for my runny nose.
I couldn’t just throw out perfectly good handkerchiefs. What would Pop think of that? I figured they might be of use to me someday, sorta like his old briefcase.
A few weeks ago, when the governor mandated that we wear face covers in public places due to COVID-19, my wife found an online tutorial for turning handkerchiefs into homemade masks with the simple addition of two rubber-bands.
These are the most stressful times of my life. It’s getting to me a bit more every day. But I’m trying to be tough, like Pop. He’s not around to make me feel better just by sitting next to me. And even if he were, he couldn’t fix these problems with any tools in his collection.
But at least I have some handkerchiefs to help provide a little extra security amid all of this uncertainty.
Thanks, Pop.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. Follow him on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith.
