I quietly suffered a minor mental breakdown early in my career. Just 22 years old and working in a serious, competitive business, I had a festering crisis in confidence that came to a head late one night in the office.
At that age, in that setting, I didn't know where to turn.
I hadn't yet made a strong connection with elder colleagues. I didn't want to show weakness to the professionals or supervisors who had helped me to that point, because they didn't really know me. My parents and then-girlfriend couldn't understand the specifics of my doldrums because they weren't experts in my field.
At a loss, at a low point, on the verge of quitting under the pressure, I sat in an empty office after midnight and created a new email.
And I began writing to a teacher.
I knew, even if it took her a bit, she would respond. I knew she'd get where I was coming from. I knew she'd calm me, then help me examine the problem, then help me address it.
I knew all of this because of the way she handled herself when I was in her college course, which had a subject and level but for all intents and purposes should've been titled Real World 101.
I knew it wouldn't matter to her one damn bit that I wasn't technically her student anymore.
I knew she would still listen to me. And teach me.
The next day, I opened my email to her response.
Her first line was: "Stay where you are."
With those words, I exhaled for the first time in what seemed like forever.
Teacher Appreciation Week begins May 8. This column is me giving you advance notice. In some way or another, I hope you find time that week to thank an educator.
Doesn't matter whose. They all deserve more than a simple thanks (cash gifts are surely welcome), but it's the least we can give them as they prepare to wrap up another stressful school year in a time when kids, from what I gather based on circumstances here in our country, on our planet, in our phones, could scarcely be more complicated.
Regular readers have seen me sermonize on this before. I'll do it again and again. Educators matter to me. Educators are close to me.
My father served much of his career as an elementary school administrator, guiding teachers, dealing with parental concerns, disciplining misbehaving students and, at least once, solving the curious case of the Phantom Pipe Pisser.
My mother didn't reconcile such a mystery, but she was even more special — and I use that word purposefully. She was a special education teacher. Occasionally, I'd get to see her in class with her students back then. And while she still appeared very much the same as the woman who was raising me, it was like she had changed into a costume in the car and then put into action a splendid triumvirate of superpowers:
Patience, enthusiasm and care.
The kids loved her. And she loved them.
Once they went home and she could bring her energy level down several hundred notches, she tapped into her next otherworldly ability, which consumed many exhausting after-school hours and was required of her position probably more than all others in the profession:
Paperwork and planning.
As an adult, I've witnessed up-close the daily grind of an educator. My wife has climbed the teaching ladder with a deftness and swiftness that belie her physical coordination.
The amount of responsibility she now shoulders would make a lesser human, such as myself, shatter into a million pieces.
"Who's ready for a Marvelous Monday?!" she shouts on her way out the door to start every week. Later that day, she walks back in the door still looking marvelous — but also looking emotionally maxed out. Then she fields more phone calls and answers more emails while prostrate on the couch.
With humility, she solves the kind of problems both of my parents used to solve, including, unfortunately, some that may involve human waste. She leads her team more selflessly and seamlessly than any championship coach I have ever covered in my time as a sports reporter.
The patience, enthusiasm and care I see from her reminds me of my mother.
These are all traits necessary for any educator, regardless of subject or style. And any teacher who influenced you probably exhibited at least one of them.
I had many memorable teachers over the years. Not all were great, but that's true of any line of work.
And that's sort of what I was struggling with in my job 20-some years ago when I sent that email. I wanted to be great — and chasing that was obstructing me from even being good.
Surrounded by focused veterans, busy bosses and poised peers, I wasn't getting any help. I was sinking. Anxiety snuck in and took over.
I was where I'd always wanted to be — out of school, writing about sports. But I needed a teacher again.
So I reached out to her.
She wrote back, in summary: Stay where you are. You're fine. You're out there in the real world, doing your thing! Remember what I taught you. Keep working at it. This was always going to be hard.
But believe in yourself.
It wasn't anything earth-shattering. But it was perfectly timed and framed. She was just doing what teachers do, sending me that message. Then, she probably moved on to the next student who needed her, tailoring her style to the issue at hand, in a classroom or in the real world. Like some kind of professorial amoeba.
I still get in ruts and have to remind myself of her advice every so often. She probably doesn't even remember that email exchange from so long ago. Between a teacher and a student who wasn't really even her student anymore.
But here I am, decades later, writing about how meaningful it was to me.
Think about that.
And thank a teacher.
