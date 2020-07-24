Just as I was starting this column, my friend Lauri echoed my thoughts with her Facebook post: “I honestly never, ever in my wildest dreams or most vivid imaginings thought I would write the following — but I find I have a serious case of Mask Envy. I mean, I find myself looking at people’s masks and thinking, ‘Oh, that one is cute!’ or ‘That is a cool color!’ or ‘That one looks so comfy!’”
I’ve certainly been there — appreciating, judging, coveting masks I see each time I venture out on errands.
Occasionally, my admiration sparks a conversation, such as the one I had with a drive-thru window server. He brightly shared that not only is his Maryland flag covering cool to look at, but it has a tiny interior pocket to accommodate a pinch of Old Bay for his sniffing pleasure.
With or without added features, the masks on parade provide a constant feast for the eyes. Creativity abounds. Thus far I’ve spied sweet Disney princesses, Scooby-Doo and friends, kick-butt Avengers, dress formal sequins, patriotic displays, sports team and college colors, puppy paws, unicorns with rainbows, abstract patterns, traditional prints, and an endless array of camo and simple monochromes. They come in jersey, cotton, nylon, neoprene, paper and plastic. There are a few rougher-edged ones that make me cringe, but plenty that tickle both my fancy and funny bone.
Beyond the aesthetics of fabric and design, I like to take note of how people keep their masks in place. Most are secured by elastics or ear cutouts, but some are tied, tucked and otherwise wrapped around the wearer’s lower face. The logistics intrigue me because as a long-time eyeglass and recent hearing aid wearer, I’m starting out with a bit of bulk already competing for that tight crease between ear and head. When wearing an around-the-ear variety, if I’m not careful — and often even when I am — a hearing aid comes off with the mask, the elastic band working as a mini-slingshot or a shepherd’s crook, either flinging the discreet gizmo or getting tangled up with it.
This issue has thankfully been solved by a tie-on type, the latest addition to a growing collection that started with a simple, as seen on YouTube, no-sew bandana and hair elastic contraption.
My new double-layer cotton favorite’s become my hot weather go-to mask. It replaces the heavier black jersey model, which I’d modified to help distinguish from the others around the house. Unfortunately, my original use of small buttons to simulate a smile led to claims by our three children and their significant others that the result was a creepy Joker grin rather than a reassuring smiley face. So, I pulled off a couple of the buttons, and although my hoped-for cheery effect wasn’t achieved, at least I’m apparently no more likely than usual to frighten anyone when out in public.
While not many of the devices we’re having to wear are any too comfortable, they’re all important. This hottest au courant fashion, unlike most, serves perhaps more than one vital purpose. Not only do our masks offer potential protection from a killer virus, but as a bonus, they also create a platform for innovation and stress-relieving self-expression; and, if we’re lucky, inspire a concealed smile and a good-natured touch of envy.
Susan Writer thanks Lauri B. for allowing her to share her thoughts, and she wishes everyone health and safety during these continuing strange days. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.