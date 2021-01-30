The light went green, I turned left, and my pickup bounded as it suddenly lost weight and gained speed. No wonder. In the mirror, I saw my load of concrete mix — 20 bags, weighing 60 pounds each — scattered across the intersection behind me.
The tailgate had dropped and the plywood sheet the Quikrete was stacked on had slid out the back and landed flat on the pavement.
It was a Saturday afternoon, at a busy crossroads, and traffic came to a standstill. I was by myself, and reloading that 1,200 pounds — especially the half-dozen or so bags that had split open — wasn’t going to be easy.
“Back it up about 15 feet,” I heard a voice call. “I’ll give you a hand.”
A wiry man had stopped behind me and my mess, put his car’s flashers on and given us a little safety zone to maneuver in.
We went to work loading the bags back on the truck, dodging the stream of cars swerving around us just a few feet away. In 10 minutes, we were done.
“Thanks so…” I started to say. The man gave me a thumbs up — “Nothin’ to it, bro!” — went back to his car and drove away.
This is a true story, not a feel-good parable. It’s an incident I’ve marveled at since it unfolded last summer, a gesture of help and kindness I’ll never forget.
Ever since, I’ve tried to repay the favor by helping other people in little ways, here and there, now and then. I’m no saint; I’m no do-gooder. I haven’t embarked on a crusade. But I’ve seen that kindness begets kindness. One good turn inspires another.
I’m sure you see where this is going, so I’ll get to the point.
Unity, unity, unity is all we’re hearing these days, and for good reason. Americans are so deeply divided that some aren’t even on speaking terms with members of their families. I know this for a fact — I’m friends with some of them.
The evidence of discord is everywhere. One of my neighbors is still flying his Trump flag from the pole in front of this house. It’s tattered, faded, and appears to be stuck on its halyard just a few feet off the ground. But it must be a point of pride for him to see it still flapping in the cold January wind.
Another neighbor and I still speak, but our conversations are limited. We don’t dislike each other, as far as I’m concerned, but we know to keep our exchanges to banter about the day’s weather and tomorrow’s forecast. Politics, his evangelical faith, and the safety of vaccines are all off the table.
Further down the road, a man I often see but don’t know has kept his crisp, clean American flag all the way at the top of the 30-foot pole at his neat, ranch-style brick home. But he has it flying upside down, a “signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property,” according to the U.S. Flag Code.
It’s his First Amendment right — you can burn the flag, if you want to — but I’m truly saddened that he feels so imperiled by the advent of the Biden administration.
No matter how much political leaders plead for tolerance and beg for cooperation, there’s widespread suspicion that they’re often disingenuous and doubt that they’re always entirely sincere. There’s a feeling that politicians are as committed to politics as they are dedicated to principle. The lack of trust in anybody or anything outside our comfort zone is scary.
It seems that finding a middle ground is, in truth, unlikely. Not in our generations, anyway. The bright lines dividing Democrats and Republicans are getting brighter. “Reaching across the aisle” is nearly impossible when there’s barbed wire running down the middle of it.
So what’s left for the rest of us ordinary people to do? Those random, spontaneous acts of kindness may be small, but they are a start. They disregard differences, no matter how apparent, and affirm likenesses, no matter how unlikely. They can begin to weave a web of civility among us, a safety net of mutual respect.
Random Acts of Kindness Day is coming up on Feb. 17. I’d never heard of it before, until I ran across it a couple of days ago noodling around the internet. But it seems like a good idea. It wouldn’t hurt to try.
Smiling at strangers and friends alike, giving them a hand, a little lift, could be more than pollyanna pudding, more than soft-headed silliness. Kindness could be our best chance to heal our country.
