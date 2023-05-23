A couple of years ago, I got the opportunity to write about the Blessings in a Backpack program. If I encounter something that I think will help others, I like to share it.
I recently learned about a program for high school students with special needs. Having a grandson with special needs, I wanted to learn more about the program.
PATS, a Frederick County Public Schools program, stands for Preparing Able Talented Students. It’s an immersion program that teaches life skills. Students also work on job skills and preparing for life after high school.
I know students currently help out in the local elementary school cafeteria.
Some schools have recycling during lunch and students in the PATS program help the kids make sure the proper bins are used. They also can help clean off tables and just be overall helpful.
As someone who has worked in restaurants, I think the contained chaos of an elementary cafeteria is a great training ground. The noise level and constant movement of little kids are more than they will encounter in any local restaurant. All the while, they are learning to solve problems and provide customer service skills.
PATS students also have access to continuing education classes at various state and local programs.
Currently, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School is the only one that offers PATS, with students bused in from all over the county. If you have a child or loved one with special needs who is in high school or about to be, this might be for them.
PATS has transition fairs with various agencies and programs in the local area. They also offer sports and fitness classes for students.
They work on independent living skills such as cooking, cleaning, and washing. It’s rounded out with reading, writing, science, math, and art classes.
As a grandparent, I worry about my grandson and I wish this program was offered where he goes to school.
I believe that kids with special needs can excel in the service industry. That being said, the service industry isn’t for everyone. But the skills learned from customer service and hard work can translate to other areas of life and job sectors.
One thing I like about this program is that it can help people with sensory issues deal with them.
It’s kind of like getting used to snake venom. You get exposed a little at a time. Eventually, you become immune to it.
Learning life skills at any age can be challenging, but it’s nice to know there are people and programs that can help.
I was fortunate that my mother was a home economics teacher. I learned to cook, sew and clean at a young age.
Learning to serve others and work hard isn’t something that is going out of style anytime soon.
PATS is a specialized program within FCPS. Students have to meet certain criteria to join.
If you think that a child would be good for this program, contact your local school and ask. Hopefully, this program will be expanded in the coming years, fingers crossed.
One last thing, if you are a parent of a child in elementary school, you can always volunteer to help out in the cafeteria even if it’s just once.
It is an eye-opening experience. I know that the teachers, administrators, support, and kitchen staff would appreciate any help.
If you can survive a couple of hours there, you can survive just about anything.
John Jacobs writes and lives just outside of Frederick.
