That’s what I was looking forward to: a voters’ guide organized by the League of Women Voters of Frederick County and published by the News-Post in one neat, detailed, all-in-one place, informative package. No searching around, trying to find all the missing pieces on different dates. We finally got it, but it could have been a lot better.

How about including the candidate’s age, occupation, and related experience? How about a photo of the candidates? It would break up all that gray type. How about some information on the lieutenant governor candidates? As it turns out, governor candidate Wes Moore’s running mate, Aruna Miller, has more related experience than Moore. The ticket should be switched with Moore as the running mate.

