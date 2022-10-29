That’s what I was looking forward to: a voters’ guide organized by the League of Women Voters of Frederick County and published by the News-Post in one neat, detailed, all-in-one place, informative package. No searching around, trying to find all the missing pieces on different dates. We finally got it, but it could have been a lot better.
How about including the candidate’s age, occupation, and related experience? How about a photo of the candidates? It would break up all that gray type. How about some information on the lieutenant governor candidates? As it turns out, governor candidate Wes Moore’s running mate, Aruna Miller, has more related experience than Moore. The ticket should be switched with Moore as the running mate.
Speaking of running mates, governor candidate Dan Cox’s lieutenant governor choice, Gordana Schifanelli, gets an internet introduction from Cox that mentions they’ll come out on top with my help and with God’s help. I don’t honestly believe I’ll be any help, and I’m confident God will be too busy elsewhere to help. I’m well aware God has more important things to worry about, like guaranteeing a Ravens win over the Saints in the NFL game the Monday night before the election.
Cox also drags God into his one and only debate with Moore, televised Oct. 12. That was the one with the “He’s a phony,” lobbed at Moore, and some return shots from Moore, like, “extremist election denier” and “dangerous and divisive.” Cox’s God reference was his recommendation that we “Get back to world-class learning so that our kids can learn like God has intended them to learn.” That should give our school board something to think about. If you missed that one-hour debate, you can see a replay on YouTube, labeled “Decision 2022: Maryland Gubernatorial Debate/NBC 4 Washington.”
My conclusion from watching the debate twice, with multiple rewinds — one advantage of YouTube — is that what Cox has in his favor is that he’s from Frederick County. And the second reason to consider voting for him as our next governor is that he’s from Frederick County. Otherwise, that other guy might be a more sensible choice. Or, if you don’t like either of the leading candidates for governor, check out the other four possibilities listed in the voters’ guide — eight are included, but four are duplicates.
Nothing like seeing and hearing the candidates. We’ve had our share of virtual debates around the county, some lacking advance notice, but we had nothing like the in-person debates that were previously hosted by Frederick Community College. This election cycle would have been the perfect time to revive that format.
An even more important local race is for county executive. We have two strong, experienced candidates for what should be a close election. Either one will have a tough act to follow after the steady, excellent, competent leadership of Jan Gardner.
There’s also the equally important Board of Education race, picking those who will be in charge of spending the largest portion of our county property tax money. The choices here are easier than you might think. Just vote for the ones who did not provide the same answers to the questions in the voters guide, the ones who can think for themselves. Three of the candidates don’t get high marks for originality.
The voters guide included some helpful election reminders: Early voting from now until Nov. 3, including Saturday and Sunday; mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 — which remarkably can be received as late as Nov. 18; and in-person voting Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. We have plenty of options and no excuses not to vote. But don’t forget the most important, unofficial, date of this election cycle: Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Take Your Election Signs Down By Sundown Day. We’ll be glad to help declutter our beautiful county.
Congratulations to all the candidates for having the courage to participate in this sometimes messy democratic exercise; to the Frederick County Board of Elections for all their hard work, including sending out the sample ballot with polling place information to all registered voters; and the League of Women Voters of Frederick County for their time, hard work and dedication in helping us make informed choices in this election.
Bill Pritchard, potential candidate in 2024 for president of the Wild-West Film Watchers Association, and involved in community journalism for more than 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com
