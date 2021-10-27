Here we go again. A few western Maryland Republicans are seeking better state and federal representation by asking West Virginia to adopt three western Maryland counties. Of course, they understand the reality — such relief is an unattainable dream. These Republicans are, however, using the event to call attention to the continuing dissatisfaction that western Marylanders have had with congressional representation and the Annapolis regime which, for decades, has been less representative of western counties.
Another group made similar noise eight years ago. In fact, I wrote on the subject for this page in September 2013. Little has changed.
The Maryland senatorial districts are still politically configured, and that body does not fairly represent the citizens of Maryland. Unlike the U.S. Senate, which is composed of two senators from each state, Maryland contrived 47 districts with one senator each. The trick was with the placement of the districts. Of the 47 state senators (in 2013), six represented Baltimore city, eight Baltimore County, seven Prince George’s and eight Montgomery. Do the math. Twenty-nine of 47 senators represented only three counties and the city of Baltimore. Democrats controlled each, and thus the state senate.
Eight years later and little has changed. Those same four jurisdictions, still controlled by Democrats, currently have 28 of the 47 seats. Virtually no change.
A more rational approach? How about two senators per county, instead of using 47 politically contrived districts — designed for maintaining control? I submit, given such a scenario, that state politics would be much more representative. That would be fairer, but political fairness in Maryland often is hard to find. Thus, we’ve returned to the subject of counties continuing to talk of separating from Maryland — as unlikely as that will be.
Why else are western Maryland counties unhappy? A brief examination of the maps for congressional districts 6 and 8 provides a partial explanation. Both districts comprise mostly western Maryland counties from Carroll County westward to West Virginia. Both districts have been manipulated over the years by Democrats so that the borders of both have been stretched far southward to include critical vote producing portions of Montgomery County (MoCo for newcomers). MoCo is essentially suburban Washington, D.C. and has little in common with Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties. Frederick County in recent years, however, seems to be looking more like MoCo.
Previously, the congressional representatives for the 6th and 8th Districts were more representative of their constituents. In years past, Connie Morella (R) represented the 8th and Roscoe Bartlett (R) the 6th. This was untenable for the regime in Annapolis, so they “fixed” it. With a bit of very imaginative gerrymandering, they got rid of Morella in 2002. More of the same got Bartlett tossed in 2012. Since then, MoCo politicians have supposedly represented western Maryland, and many who live there, resent it. Predictably, once again, voices are being raised. This situation also highlights the desperate need for Maryland’s redistricting by impartial individuals.
Maryland conservatives are not unique with their frustrations. Factions in Oregon, Virginia and Colorado have worked on similar movements for similar reasons. Their state governments are no longer fairly representing them. People are uneasy.
To the would-be separatists, hear my plea. Should West Virginia, Maryland and the Feds appear amiable to hearing your proposal, don’t forget Frederick and Carroll counties. You guys aren’t alone in having residents who feel underrepresented and overtaxed by Annapolis and Congress. If separation could occur, what could be more perfect? Leave Maryland politics behind without even having to move. Count me in!
As for David Trone and Jamie Raskin, our representatives of the 6th and 8th districts, they have as much in common with western Maryland folks as do Potomac with Frostburg or Takoma Park with Thurmont — and people wonder why our western neighbors feel alienated.
For those who will surely ask why I don’t just move from Maryland, I have an answer. If it were just me, I’d have left years ago. I married a Howard County girl. Nuf said? She won’t leave, and after 51 years, I’ve grown kinda fond of her.
Finally, a question for Democrat leaders: Since you’ve controlled this state for decades, what positive actions have you made to ensure that one-third of the state’s population (Republicans) are fairly represented?
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.
