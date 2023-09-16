Last month, I offered my usual advice to a young cousin setting foot on a university campus for the first time: “Don’t let college get in the way of your education!”
Her matriculation comes just before my 50th high school reunion, which will take place in Bel Air on Saturday. (I was born in Frederick, but grew up in Bel Air when my father was transferred from Fort Detrick to Edgewood Arsenal.)
The year 1973 was a big one for me and for the United States. The Paris Peace Accords were signed in January, and U.S. combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam in March. Prisoners of war came home.
In October, the Yom Kippur War erupted. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned. President Richard Nixon fired a special prosecutor, and the attorney general and deputy AG resigned (the “Saturday Night Massacre”).
Arab countries imposed an oil embargo on the U.S. (A few months later, Congress enacted a national speed limit of 55 miles per hour.)
All that happened during my first semester at the University of North Carolina.
The free advice for my cousin was not entirely tongue in cheek. Upon reflection, my greatest learning experiences while at Chapel Hill came not from the classroom, but from other endeavors. Three come quickly to mind.
My first was four years working at McDonald’s, one of the best jobs I’ve ever had because of its semester-to-semester flexibility and my $3-per-hour pay (equivalent to more than $15 per hour today).
My parents never asked me to work while I attended college, yet they never objected. I felt good about contributing about one-third of my total college expenses.
Better yet, those wages provided independence; after high school, I never again lived at home.
Our diverse crew included undergraduates, high schoolers (including several daughters of my professors), and even students at the dental school, who regaled me with tales of their surgery on cadavers.
One crew member became a noted journalist, another became a professional musician, a third became a Hollywood actress. Some were literally putting themselves through college.
Our managers were also a diverse mix — many lacking any college, but working their way up the corporate ladder with six-day weeks and 12-hour shifts.
I learned to reconcile cash registers, take inventory, and drop deposits at the bank. I read corporate reports, including in-depth research on Micky D’s competitors.
I received a thorough business experience, a real education for a guy who would make government his career.
My second outside-the-classroom experience came on the road because I hitchhiked more than 23,000 miles during my four college years.
A big hunk of those miles came during a month-long, summer 1974 cross-country trip to Seattle, sleeping on the couches of friends and visiting national parks (while the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against Nixon, who resigned just before classes convened again).
Hitchhiking required me to converse daily with an unpredictable cross-section of America as I navigated western highways. My optimism about our great nation stems directly from my hitchhiking travels.
My third experience was a nice surprise.
Having been critical of the Greek system early on, I was recruited by my sophomore roommate to “rush” his fraternity. Suddenly, I was actually eating regular meals (my fraternity employed a wonderful house mother) and enjoying camaraderie that had been missing. My grades and my diet improved.
Fraternity life proved to be a great experience (despite my being ribbed incessantly as a “Yankee” by my mostly North Carolina brothers).
I should also probably mention the mixer with a well-regarded sorority where, despite my lack of proficiency with Southern “shag” dancing, I asked a certain blonde co-ed to dance. Ann and I will celebrate the 48th anniversary of that meeting on Oct. 1.
College academics? Yes, very important. Freshmen: Squeeze everything you can out of your professors and classroom studies.
But look around. Education comes in many forms.
And 50th high school reunions? Well, they come to all of us who live long enough. But there is a good reason the organizing committee makes everyone wear a name tag.
In Harford County, in 1973, the custom was for the senior class president to speak at graduation. Don DeArmon ran for president (and won) to make sure he got “the last word.” He writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
