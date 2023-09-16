Last month, I offered my usual advice to a young cousin setting foot on a university campus for the first time: “Don’t let college get in the way of your education!”

Her matriculation comes just before my 50th high school reunion, which will take place in Bel Air on Saturday. (I was born in Frederick, but grew up in Bel Air when my father was transferred from Fort Detrick to Edgewood Arsenal.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription