Outdoor spaces, and especially hiking trails, exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought to escape lockdowns and spend time with friends outside their pod. It’s fantastic to see so many awakening to something I’ve believed for a long time: walking outdoors is the easiest, cheapest, most accessible and sociable form of exercise. We can now also add “COVID-safe” to that list.
A recent Washington Post article, “Ruining the Rollercoaster: Can the Appalachian Trail survive its pandemic popularity?” highlights a Virginia segment of the Trail (nicknamed “the Rollercoaster” for its miles-long series of steep up and down, up and down, up and down hills) and the problems that have begun to plague crowded recreational areas. Increased foot traffic means wear-and-tear on the trail; despite a guiding “Leave No Trace” edict, hikers often leave behind trash and fecal matter — their dogs’ and their own. There’s also the issue of parking. Access to the Rollercoaster is limited and mostly roadside, along high-speed Route 7. Lines of illegally parked cars and the pedestrians emerging from them are a dangerous situation.
Variations of this are playing out nationwide, as America’s public lands experience a record-breaking number of visitors that limited staffing and resources are struggling to manage. In June 2021, over 31 million people graced America’s 423 National Park units, a number so astounding it prompted a July hearing of the Subcommittee on National Parks of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to address overcrowding.
State parks are also seeing increased use, which I witnessed firsthand this past Labor Day when I met a friend at Patapsco Valley State Park. We arrived at 9 a.m., right when the park opened, and idled for 30 minutes in a long line of cars waiting to get in. Once we made it to the entrance booth and paid the $3 fee, however, our visit was lovely. The park’s amply shaded trails and roadways offered respite from the oppressive summer heat.
As I departed the park that afternoon I saw a Ranger vehicle blocking the park’s entrance, and a Ranger standing by to turn away incoming cars. Maryland state parks have been this popular all summer, full to capacity and forced to shut their gates early (sometimes as early as 10:30 a.m.) on the weekends.
Technology is an asset in meeting modern demand. The most popular national parks have implemented an online reservation system for campgrounds, popular trails, or in some cases simply to enter the park. Many state and national park systems are working on implementing similar systems, which allow for staggering visitor arrivals and cutting down on long lines.
Technology can also track user-ship: which parks are the most popular, and during which days and times? These statistics are vital to helping fund the expansion and resourcing of existing parks and creating new ones.
America’s appetite for time outside will likely continue after the pandemic ends (if it ever ends). The question now is how to best share these outdoor spaces. Humans may like to think of the outdoors as a place we can do whatever the heck we want, and it’s a bummer to plan ahead and sign up for a permit simply to hike or picnic. But, natural spaces are like the rest of our democracy — there’s legislation and bureaucracy involved, and figuring out how to best co-exist and allocate resources is a big, messy, complicated process.
We can all do our part by starting with small simple actions. Like, y’know, picking up and packing out our trash and dog poop. Just a suggestion.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. Reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com
