I used to believe, as George Santayana is said to have said, "Those who fail to learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them."

Nowadays, amid culture wars and the rise of former — and possibly future — President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, Santayana's sentiment might as well be "If you don't like history, rewrite it."

Clarence Page is a longtime columnist and member of the editorial board at the Chicago Tribune. E-mail him at cpage@chicagotribune.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription