I tugged again, and the woman across the table finally let go of the 10-dollar bill she was holding.
“Hold on to your money,” she advised in an earnest tone. “They’re trying to take it away from us.”
It was a busy Sunday morning at the farmer’s market. The middle-aged, well-dressed woman was paying for a bag of spinach, a head of lettuce and a butternut squash.
“They want to take all our cash,” she continued, “and make us use credit cards, for everything. Then they’ll control the money and what we can buy and what we can’t.”
She eyed my cash box, with its little compartments for change and paper bills. “They want that,” she said, nodding at the sum of my day’s retail labors.
This doesn’t happen very often in Shepherdstown, one of the few blue spots in the bright red state of West Virginia. There aren’t many MAGA hats around, and only an occasional “Don’t Tread on Me” T-shirt with its coiled viper. People gratuitously offering up QAnon conspiracies are rare.
The market is mostly filled with smiling, friendly people who are often there to socialize as much as to buy produce and flowers. Kids and dogs abound. There’s little evidence of the deep divisions in America today. The market is neutral ground, no argument allowed.
I suspect this tranquility is a sign of the town’s university character, with its big population of students and faculty — not all of them “liberals” or “progressives,” for sure, but at least most of them avoiding rigid allegiance to an ideological line. Scores of other communities blessed with academic institutions dot the breadth of the country, even in places shaded in red. They’re oases of tolerance.
New York Times columnist David Brooks wrote about the way different levels of education play out in today’s American culture. He noted that we are stuck on “the razor’s edge” of the political divide, with little sign that the country is shifting to the left or the right.
“What accounts for this?” he asks. “It’s the underlying structure of society. Americans are sorting themselves out by education into two roughly equal camps. As people without a college degree have flocked to the GOP, people with one have flocked to the Democrats.”
He continued: “Americans with a college education and Americans without a college education no longer just have different ideas about, say, the role of government; they have created rival ways of life. Americans with a college education and Americans without a college education have different relationships to patriotism and faith, dress differently, enjoy different foods and have different ideas about corporal punishment, gender and, of course, race.”
Brooks’ observation is right on target. People’s eagerness to live in their own tribal camps and their unwillingness to tolerate others unlike them is directly linked to their level of education. On the one hand, you have the folks who, through education, have been exposed to other cultures, belief systems and value scales. They’ve learned that diversity and coexistence doesn’t result in death and destruction.
They’re not mired in orthodoxy. They’re more tentative in their views, and consequently more agile in their response to changing circumstances. They may be apprehensive, they may sometimes even feel overwhelmed, but they’re able to fight off paralysis.
When I was a young man in the early 1960s, I left my small rural hometown to go to a college 300 linear miles and a lot farther away than that in cultural miles. That event was probably the most formative experience in my life, even more than a similar one three years later: a 4,500-mile trip to a three-month sojourn in France, where I lived totally immersed in another language and culture.
The first journey gave me my first roommate and first Asian-American friend; I met and bonded with Black classmates from economic and social backgrounds I was never aware of. In the second journey, I was the foreigner; I was a minority of one 24 hours a day. I was the one who had to scramble to keep my balance and find my place.
The two experiences didn’t make me a citizen of the solar system, but they ended my bumpkin-hood. I learned there was a big world out there, much, much bigger than the little one I grew up in — and much more interesting, too.
The lesson, for me, is simple and obvious: If we want to close the gap in American society, we have to help Americans learn to tolerate and even appreciate others. The best way to do that is education — immersive education.
Dave Elliott is a small-scale vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who likes Google Maps.
