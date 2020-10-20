Confession being good for the soul, here goes: One week ago today, for the second presidential election in a row now, I cast my vote for a candidate I know almost nothing about and who stands absolutely no chance of being elected president. After examining the motivating forces that compelled me to essentially waste my vote, I’ve settled on — defiance and protest.
I understand and accept that others might not render such a generous verdict and classify my decision as ill-considered, or even cowardly. What can I say? I’m pro-choice. My vote, my choice, which is the byproduct of chronic disappointment and visceral anger that, just as in 2016, this election’s only two realistically viable candidates, nominated by America’s only two major parties are, once again, deeply flawed and toxically divisive.
When I was a child, my mother, rest her soul, would serve my dad’s favorite dinner of liver and onions every couple of weeks, a meal I found so detestable its aroma made me nauseated. But as I was frequently reminded by my working mom, Helen Grimes was not running a diner. It was liver and onions, or nothing. Hers was a classic Hobson’s choice (of taking what is available, or nothing at all) and I often opted for an empty stomach and an early bedtime in lieu of the meal. To me, and I suspect significant numbers of others, this election is but another Hobson’s choice and I and my like-minded cohorts choose nothing (albeit nothing disguised as something). Regardless of who’s the liver and who’s the onions, 2020’s electoral main course is an odious hot mess and we are defiantly protesting by refusing to choke it down.
I admit that while driving home from dropping off my ballot, I began to wonder if refusing to vote for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden was nothing but a cop-out and that my stance would yield neither peace of mind nor validation that this option is, for me, the right thing to do. That evening, however, newscasts ran a video of a Trump rally where the pugnacious, un-masked president was blathering “I feel so powerful. I’ll walk in there; I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, just give you a big fat kiss.” He didn’t quite say “I don’t care about no stinkin’ pandemic,” but the implication hung heavy in the air.
Another newscast featured an unsteady, almost inaudible Joe Biden speaking (on behalf of what he sometimes calls the Harris-Biden ticket) to a campaign rally of hardly anyone and once again weakly reminding his supporters that he is a candidate — for the U.S. Senate. Trump may not be all that bothered by COVID, but Biden is. He’s recently expressed outrage that an “estimated 200 million (Americans)” have died from the disease. Bottom line: Oh yeah, I can live with my vote.
Despite a largely unethical, four-year campaign of “Resistance!” by enraged Democrats and their mainstream media acolytes which handicapped the president throughout his first term, Trump’s most effective enemy has been Trump. His administration has been a mixed bag of sporadic but sometimes surprising achievement, but also self-inflicted disappointments and, all too often, embarrassments. His leadership style is unorthodox and chaotic and he has left his administrative team, as well as the country, exhausted.
It didn’t have to be this way. With some minor tweaks of his outsized, overbearing personality and herky-jerky approach to governing, Trump’s first term could have been a resounding success. I had high hopes and full intentions to vote for him this time around. But, as my wife keeps reminding me, “que sera, sera,” to which I reply “Trump’s gonna be Trump.” Regrettably, that’s the deal breaker for me.
At least with Trump, you know what you’re getting. The Democrats are engaged in the biggest bait-and-switch scheme in the history of the republic. If the polls are accurate, President Harris should be inaugurated sometime within the next 18 months, a nefarious power play in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is already fully engaged.
In the meantime, President Placeholder will be duped into laying the groundwork for the Harris administration whose objectives will include implementing the Green New Deal, packing the Supreme Court, eliminating the Electoral College, open borders, granting statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, etc. Biden refuses to discuss these issues until after the election, but it’s not clear if he’s just not yet received his instructions, or simply doesn’t recall what the issues are. Not hard to pass up a vote to empower this crew of miscreants.
In perpetually deep blue Maryland, Republican votes are counted, but don’t actually count. Mine won’t be missed.
Brent Grimes writes from Damascus. Reach him at brentongrimes@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.