I appreciated the recent contribution to The Frederick News-Post by Alice Haber (“Hate never takes a vacation,” March 10) concerning Holocaust education in Maryland and the polling that 64% of Marylanders are unaware that 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust, or as she called it, the Shoah in Hebrew.

adly, the level of ignorance and misinformation in our society appears to be growing about not only the unique tragedy and crime against humanity of the Holocaust, but all historical matters, including the foundations of our republic and the basis of our freedoms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription