I appreciated the recent contribution to The Frederick News-Post by Alice Haber (“Hate never takes a vacation,” March 10) concerning Holocaust education in Maryland and the polling that 64% of Marylanders are unaware that 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust, or as she called it, the Shoah in Hebrew.
adly, the level of ignorance and misinformation in our society appears to be growing about not only the unique tragedy and crime against humanity of the Holocaust, but all historical matters, including the foundations of our republic and the basis of our freedoms.
Some would cancel 400 years of our own injustices to those we first enslaved, then segregated and mistreated. There is still hate to go around when we don’t teach, and when we don’t speak out and speak up to defend everyone’s rights, humanity and equity.
Despite my love of learning and reading, which intellectually prepared me to recognize and understand the Holocaust, I first witnessed its feeling as a member of a week’s tour of sites in Poland, mostly death camps.
Places such as the first experiments in Chelmno, where Jewish prisoners were asphyxiated by truck exhaust in a barn, to famous locations like Auschwitz. I was the only non-Jew on the trip.
If you’ve seen the movie of Jews hiding out deep in a basement crevice, I had a chance to stoop into that space myself, accurately shown as even smaller by stacked furniture pieces to hide huddled bodies.
Even out in the countryside, at a Jewish cemetery, tombstones had been chiseled down to circles to use to sharpen farm tools. In Lodz, we spent a night in a Jewish community center, a former synagogue, turned into Gestapo headquarters during the war.
On the streets, there were anti-Semitic slogans and symbols spray painted on walls, though I’m told that most Poles have never known a Jewish person. Also on the streets, drunk young men asked us if we were Jews as we walked past at night. We travelled with a local security officer.
At the Majdanek camp in Warsaw, past the wooden barracks and gas rooms, past the crematorium chambers, there was a mound about two stories high of ash from the remains, with scattered pieces of recognizable bones left, covered by a cement dome for protection from the elements. A camp neighbor pushed a child’s carriage through the camp for an afternoon’s walk.
Our Jewish visitors rocked back and forth, praying before the mound.{div}The cemetery at Chelmno, a couple of miles from the killing site, presented a large field, with tiny scraps of white bone scattered in the soil. Next to the site was an otherwise lovely Catholic church, and beyond hedges, some modern homes.
At a woods where children were gunned down, visitors flowed with tears.
A family visiting Auschwitz posed smiling for a group photo at the famous gate as if on holiday. Incredibly, between the parking area and the entrance was an ice cream stand.
Inside the brick barracks were rooms with piles of household goods, suitcases, eyeglasses, hair, shoes, and clothes. We were told the toothbrushes were saved and shipped to German families to be reused.
Inside the gas room, our guide tried to dissuade from believing that scratches on the walls, through the deep blue color caused by the death gas, were not from the fingernails of those struggling to escape. We did not believe her.
Birkenau is a companion camp to Auschwitz. It’s the camp with railroad tracks straight to the gate, as seen in many films.
Inside, once stood a mile or more of rows of barracks every 20 feet. The circumference walk was about 4 miles.
I watched a bus group from a school visit the camp. They entered jovial. They were merely high school-age kids.
But they left the barbed-wire fences and the gate grim and silent. I think the lesson worked.
}In our group was an elderly man, a survivor, with his son.
As we left, a fence before the parking area had a neo-Nazi banner saying the Holocaust was not real. The old man, enraged, rushed to it and tore it to shreds.
In that moment, and many others, I felt a touch of the reality of that history.
Jack Lynch lives in Middletown.
