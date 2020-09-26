Whoa, buddy, all bets are off, all things are off the table, all systems are go, it’s clear sailing ahead, and all clichés are in play. By virtue of a presidential pardon, we’re officially absolved of all past, present and future little white lies, or even big black lies and any other type of utterances skimming close to, or widely skirting, reality. What a relief.
And what a tremendous burden we’ve carried around all these years. We might have labored under the misconception that what we did was wrong — certainly not on my part — and we’d be found out. But now, we’re free, free, I tell you, thanks to a not unlikely source — our president.
If we were paying attention, we should have known from the very beginning that our president would rank at the top of other world-class truth-twisters.
Joe Biden has also had his share. His presidential bid was shot down in 1987 after revelations of his plagiarism and outright lies.
He lied about his academic record and class standing at Syracuse Law School and his marching during the Civil Rights movement — he didn’t. But the whopper of all his whoppers was appropriating the life story of British politician Neil Kinnock as his own. That included claims his father was also a coal miner — he was actually a car salesman in Pennsylvania coal country, and that he was the first college graduate in the family — he wasn’t. His defense was that he forgot to properly attribute it to Kinnock in his speeches.
How about President Richard Nixon’s “I am not a crook” declaration leading up to his skipping out of his office to avoid impeachment for being a crook?
In the sleazy category was President Bill Clinton’s feeble protest that “I did not have sex with that woman” right before independent counsel Ken Starr dug deep enough to discover that yes, that was certainly sex, and warrants impeachment.
Even sleazier was former presidential candidate John Edwards, who denied having a baby with a woman not his wife and manfully claimed the baby was not his, but belonged to one of his aides.
Call it faulty intelligence, or wishful thinking, but there was President George (the son) Bush’s forceful declaration that Iraq had chemical weapons — of mass destruction, no less — and had to be invaded, not long before no chemical weapons were found. It was as terrible a mistake as our country has ever made, with consequences still being felt today.
We shouldn’t feel left out, though. We still have an abundance of lies to deal with, almost daily, and most are from our very own president. Don’t know how they managed to keep up, but The Washington Post has tracked the president’s “false and misleading claims” – that’s lies — since he took office, with the total in the thousands. There are so many that we accept them as normal and nothing to get excited about.
But we can get excited when the lies, coming from the top, are about the deadly coronavirus. Bob Woodward, who has written about politics since the Nixon years and Watergate, is on solid ground with his recordings of interviews with the president. When you’re dealing with a serial denier and a professional liar, you have to have recordings.
That’s how we get the president saying he knew how serious the coronavirus was, as far back as February, but didn’t want to alarm the public. Not only did he not want to alarm the public, but along with denying the seriousness of the pandemic, he didn’t do anything about it. As a result, we’ve surpassed 200,000 deaths, many of which could have been prevented. All it would have taken is telling the truth, not a concept our president is familiar with.
So, there, we’ve been freed from our restricting bonds of truthfulness. Following the president’s lead, and others in high places, we are free to lie at will, even about really important stuff, like life and death. And we’re also free to defend ourselves with half-hearted and convoluted explanations.
Which gets little George Washington – also one of our presidents – off the hook when he was accused of cutting down that cherry tree. “Gosh, no, pops. It wasn’t me. It was the power company.”
World-famous brain surgeon and former astronaut Bill Pritchard, winner of the Nobel and Pulitzer prizes — in the same year — and three-time Olympic decathlon champion, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
I hope you all see that going back to the 1980s to find Joe Biden lied is qualitatively different from going back a year to find a thousand Trump lies.
