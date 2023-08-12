If reports are believed, Mike Pence is apparently “too honest.” In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Donald Trump reportedly called his then-vice president “too honest” after Pence refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

Of course, there was nothing dishonest about questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Given rampant voter fraud and the fervent anti-Trumpism of Washington elites, it was a question worth asking then, and anti-Republican voter fraud remains a concern.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I’ve heard before why Trump appeals to “ordinary” people. He frequently invites them in to use his golden toilets. Who doesn’t love that.

Fredginrickey

More RightWing garbage, if this trend continues I’ll be cancelling.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I was sure the last word in Mr. Harvey’s column would be…..NOT!!

gary4books
gary4books

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Hayduke2

What a pure piece of garbage! Sad to see that a piece of misinformation, innuendo and debunked claims passes for a "conservative" column/viewpoint. Hard to even begin to take this seriously when the claims of massive voter fraud is the main talking point and a claim the Trump is honest - see Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over 4 years

gary4books
gary4books

The story is about a person in Court who said "Sure, I took the money and ..." Then his lawyer said "Your Honor, my client is honest..." The Judge said: "Not honest; he stole the money. Just truthful."

olefool
olefool

Fodder for the Frednecks...

Piedmontgardener

There's nothing to be done with people like this author - they are terminal. And they supported and still support a criminal who attempted with other criminals to overthrow a democractic republic's election. FNP, this is not ok to keep feeding this low level, rage click commentary. Keep this up, you'll have a lot less in the subscription base. This is an educated, nuanced community of different people that work together to make this coun

Piedmontgardener

"county a better place." Stupid software, another reason to rethink this subscription.

mikebinkley2022

What a terrible editorial to be published so close to the anniversary of the Unite the Right event in Charlottesville. Was Trump truthful about "good people on both sides"?

anInterestedPerson

TOTAL B. S.

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

Trump honestly doesn’t know what honesty is.

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

When the insurrectionist were screaming to hang Mike Pence, Trump said he deserves it. Honesty 🤦‍♂️

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

Trump honestly tried to overthrow the election 🤦‍♂️

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

Trump declassified documents with his mind. Honestly 🤷‍♂️

public-redux
public-redux

“ Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President.”

He thinks Biden is actually the president? He must be a moderate.

gary4books
gary4books

Sigh: "close the border."

gary4books
gary4books

Piffle!

To be honest, had he last (20200 election been stolen there would have been proof. Lots of proof. And lots of court cases to show that proof.

And if we close the ore, we destroy the economy.

The USA needs workers.

This is just faked.

In my opinion, of course.

