If reports are believed, Mike Pence is apparently “too honest.” In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Donald Trump reportedly called his then-vice president “too honest” after Pence refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.
Of course, there was nothing dishonest about questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Given rampant voter fraud and the fervent anti-Trumpism of Washington elites, it was a question worth asking then, and anti-Republican voter fraud remains a concern.
Despite FBI and Justice Department efforts to cancel discussions of voter fraud, many American voters still fervently believe there were significant issues in the 2020 election.
Obviously, at this point, we will never know the full details of the 2020 election fallout.
If Pence was pushed to lie to the American people, he was right to be honest. However, if he is leveraging the illusion of “honesty” for political gain, there is nothing to commend. Honesty can only be celebrated when it is right and true.
With George Washington, who could “never tell a lie,” or Abraham Lincoln (“Honest Abe”) in mind, truthfulness is an aspirational virtue. Republicans competing for votes can and should be honest with American voters, heeding their concerns and addressing them with concrete policy fixes.
In 2016, Trump was largely successful because he was honest about many of America’s problems, offering viable solutions to issues that had been on voters’ minds for decades.
On illegal immigration, Trump was clearly honest, explaining that the U.S.-Mexico border is in a state of crisis and advocating for a border wall that could stop the proverbial bleeding.
Today, the border crisis is even more critical, making it essential for Republicans to be honest about its existence, unlike the Democrats, who would rather ignore or prolong it.
Trump was similarly honest about other issues — from the persistence of media bias (see: “fake news”) to the need for corporate tax reform and NATO’s unwillingness to pay its fair share.
Perhaps most important, Trump recognized the tens of millions of forgotten American voters in Rust Belt states and other parts of the country, too often overlooked by Beltway influencers.
He was honest that people in New York, San Francisco and Washington looked down on middle America, deriding it as “flyover country” or some such nonsense. He was honest about Hillary Clinton’s hubris (see: “basket of deplorables”), and voters thanked him for it.
The exact blueprint still applies in 2024. Let’s be honest: The U.S. economy is weak, undermined by inflation and other issues. The border crisis isn’t going away, not anytime soon. Neither are crises like Chinese competition or the Ukraine war.
Let’s be even more honest: The “woke” movement is a stain on the American societal fabric. From race- or gender-based identity politics to blatant endorsements of socialism and communism, wokeness is a scourge that needs to be wiped out at the ballot box.
Woke Democrats should be punished by the tens of millions of voters who are (still) grateful to be Americans. Patriotism is alive and well in most parts of the country, especially in the states outside the Beltway.
Whether it is Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence or someone else, the Republican candidate who commits to exposing the left for its radicalism honestly will be successful in 2024. Voters expect nothing less. Tens of millions of them are just waiting for a candidate to echo their disgust and fight back on the public stage.
This does not mean that Republican candidates should kowtow to the demands of the mainstream media. The media has long shed even the semblance of objectivity, and a partial press does not deserve a candid, honest discussion from our political candidates.
People should ignore media elites and circumvent them. For too long, Republicans have sought to curry favor from journalists who only want to be liberal activists.
Honesty is a good thing in American politics as long as it means being honest with those who deserve it in the first place — American voters.
Even in today’s changing world, the same rules apply: Be thoughtful, speak from the heart, and give it straight to the people casting votes. Only the voters matter — not the elites or anyone else.
Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President.
I’ve heard before why Trump appeals to “ordinary” people. He frequently invites them in to use his golden toilets. Who doesn’t love that.
More RightWing garbage, if this trend continues I’ll be cancelling.
I was sure the last word in Mr. Harvey’s column would be…..NOT!!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
What a pure piece of garbage! Sad to see that a piece of misinformation, innuendo and debunked claims passes for a "conservative" column/viewpoint. Hard to even begin to take this seriously when the claims of massive voter fraud is the main talking point and a claim the Trump is honest - see Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over 4 years
The story is about a person in Court who said "Sure, I took the money and ..." Then his lawyer said "Your Honor, my client is honest..." The Judge said: "Not honest; he stole the money. Just truthful."
Fodder for the Frednecks...
There's nothing to be done with people like this author - they are terminal. And they supported and still support a criminal who attempted with other criminals to overthrow a democractic republic's election. FNP, this is not ok to keep feeding this low level, rage click commentary. Keep this up, you'll have a lot less in the subscription base. This is an educated, nuanced community of different people that work together to make this coun
"county a better place." Stupid software, another reason to rethink this subscription.
What a terrible editorial to be published so close to the anniversary of the Unite the Right event in Charlottesville. Was Trump truthful about "good people on both sides"?
TOTAL B. S.
Trump honestly doesn’t know what honesty is.
When the insurrectionist were screaming to hang Mike Pence, Trump said he deserves it. Honesty 🤦♂️
Trump honestly tried to overthrow the election 🤦♂️
Trump declassified documents with his mind. Honestly 🤷♂️
“ Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President.”
He thinks Biden is actually the president? He must be a moderate.
Sigh: "close the border."
Piffle!
To be honest, had he last (20200 election been stolen there would have been proof. Lots of proof. And lots of court cases to show that proof.
And if we close the ore, we destroy the economy.
The USA needs workers.
This is just faked.
In my opinion, of course.
