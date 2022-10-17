In a world that triggers so much of hopelessness, America stands as a land of hope. People who are already here by birth or by design spread that quality on to others. Many find it reassuring.
Therefore, they line up to come here.
In a world that triggers so much of hopelessness, America stands as a land of hope. People who are already here by birth or by design spread that quality on to others. Many find it reassuring.
Therefore, they line up to come here.
The ability to provide hope to a hopeless world ordinarily should be considered the best quality one could ask for. Yet, some of the responsible people in the country feel offended by it. They go to great lengths to keep the door closed so that no one can get in.
When the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, sends busloads of immigrants to “sanctuary” cities, he thinks he is doing a good thing. Back home, for the newcomers, the situation is desperate.
In order to escape the plight, a mother sends her 12-year-old alone with a dollar and a cross hanging on his chest. A farmer leaves his wife and children behind so that he can provide for them better by picking apples and strawberries in America.
Those who leave their homes do not do so easily. It is unfortunate that we do not see the human tragedy that each of the immigrants represent. People usually do not migrate to a country that is poorer than their own. Having a rich neighbor nearby helps.
Poverty is a by-product of lack of opportunities; less respect for one group by another; a lack of use of technology; and avoidance of work and swindling from top to bottom. However, the same people who never made their hands dirty by working in their own country have no problem in cleaning hospital floors.
It is generally accepted that if one works hard and intelligently, one can get ahead from poverty to wealth. Infected immediately with hopefulness that the country so clearly spreads, the new arrivals become part of the symphony called American values.
Whether the person closing the door is a DeSantis or a Trump or a Miller, the story is the same. Their ancestors came here to avoid persecution and poverty just like those who are coming now. Then those were too many. And now these people are also too many.
Throughout America’s history, the new arrivals have never been welcome. There has always been something wrong with them until they made their presence felt. In the early part of the last century many East European Jews could not land in their promised land because they “carried diseases,” and local Jewish leaders thought they did not deserve to come because they “were not sophisticated enough.” Today, when we read about those stories, we find it disturbing.
In almost every American city, there is a section where one particular ethnic group lives predominantly. There are businesses predominantly owned by a particular ethnic group. Ethnic restaurants add flavor, and they also draw people from around the area that benefit other businesses.
As time goes by, the newcomers become a part of the American fabric and contribute profusely to the strength and durability of America. However, a narrowly developed political self-interest muddies the water. Instead of elevating citizens’ minds toward compassion and friendship, they infuse those with hate and anger. A deafening yell comes from different sources: “They are going to ruin our country.”
Like a jet stream, we do not see, but it is there. America’s philosophy of hard work is powerful, and for a newcomer, it is inescapable. With freedom of expression, this automatically becomes the lifeline to the future.
Right now, Russia is crying for people. Vladimir Putin is encouraging young women to have as many as 10 children and promises that the state will take care of everything. Yet, there are few takers. Young people need freedom, jobs and stability. With none of this available at hand, the last thing they want to do is bring a child into this world. It is a closed society. It cannot be our ideal.
