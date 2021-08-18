For 20 years, we kept investing money and blood in Afghanistan. The purpose was to build a country of our choice. American soldiers burned poppy fields so that local farmers could grow watermelons. They built hydroelectric projects so the farmers could irrigate their land. They dropped bombs on bad guys and killed many of them. Unfortunately, the bombs also wiped out the homes and killed residents. All the goodwill that was created, now, went out the window.
Everybody knew that Afghanistan, situated at the crosshair of the Eastern and Western powers, is a graveyard of empires. Neither the British Empire nor the Soviet Union could conquer them in the last century. For thousands of years, the land has been sheltering people of different origins who call themselves “Muslim.” The interpretation of the teachings of the Quran as well as the customs of worship varies from place to place and tribe to tribe. The hope was that in the new Afghanistan they could worship peacefully regardless of their ethnic origin which we were used to seeing at home. The Afghans taught us that every place is not like the U.S. and that people in many countries hang onto their old mindset. While the rest of the world gallops on the highway of the information age, we lead the charge.
Many would say Afghanistan is Washington’s problem. We need to focus on our locality. This is a nice thought but needs work. Because what happens in a remote corner of the world also affects us all. When Kabul falls, we ask, “Why did we spend so much blood and money? For what?” In a different vein, who in Frederick had ever heard of Wuhan before the pandemic? Likewise, a month ago, a supertanker got stuck in the Suez Canal. Next thing we know, all of the gas stations in Frederick raised their prices. The fear was that the crude oil cannot reach the refinery in time, and refineries cannot distribute to their dealers. America is rich and powerful. Yet its power and wealth depend on the goodwill of all those little people around the world. That is why Frederick has a sister city in Germany! That is why the U.S. builds coalition with other countries. Others need America, and we need them.
For 20 years, we fought with the Taliban every day. Slowly, it became our habit. Even after our goals were achieved — killing bin Laden and decimating al Qaeda — we remained in Afghanistan to fight and to build a new state, a participatory democracy where honest elections will be held in regular intervals. None of this materialized. No Jefferson or Franklin came forward with intellectual vigor. The parties fought each other with guns and bombs. The Taliban gave its words. But it had no intention to keep them. We believed it for convenience, and now we see the result.
The Afghan army had plenty of weapons and training. It had a substantially superior number. But the army had lost the will to fight. It did not trust the government. Soldiers and their commanders either left the field or surrendered in droves. Many joined the opponent. American leaders knew this. That is why they wanted to cut their losses as quickly as possible. Once the Taliban learned that the Americans were eager to leave, it began playing hardball at the negotiation table. In a deeply religious land, it could take cover under religion. Others may talk about secular democracy and women’s education, the Taliban wanted the “old Afghan values” to remain intact to save religion. In America’s last defeat, in Vietnam, religion was not a factor. Sadly, now it is. The Taliban has taken over Afghanistan.
Now that the Afghan war is over, we can take a deep breath and look back at our relationship with Germany and Japan during World War II and later with Vietnam. Few years from now, maybe, we will have another friendly country in Afghanistan. It is only a matter of time.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His books “Song of Satan,” “Nineteenth of November,” “Blown Away” and “A Man of Humility” are available at Barnes and Noble and amazon.com. Readers may ask their local library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.