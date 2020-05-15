As a fan of the baseball experience, I’ve been waiting with bated breath to hear official word about the contract negotiations between Major League Baseball (MLB) and their Minor League counterpart, the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. Particularly after it was reported a couple weeks ago that the latter was prepared to accept the elimination of 25 percent of the current minor league teams across the country, going from 160 ball clubs now to just 120 after the PBA (Professional Baseball Agreement) expires at the end of this season.
Of course, the Frederick Keys were somewhat surprisingly on the chopping block. It doesn’t make sense. The Keys have a long history as a Baltimore Orioles affiliate, dating back to its inaugural season in 1989. On top of that, Frederick is only 49 miles away from its parent club. That is important because proximity to their Major League cities was supposedly one of the reasons for the proposed contraction and our team meets that criteria.
One of the reasons I was surprised that Frederick was among those being cut is because of the attendance figures. As the News-Post sports department pointed out in an article a couple weeks ago, the Keys rank 62nd among 358 minor league teams in terms of overall attendance. Our fans show up. In fact, we have led the Carolina League in attendance seven out of the last eight seasons and draw from throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and beyond.
The MLB’s proposal centers around ditching the minor’s short season teams. So, when the New York Times first named the potential 42 teams that could go away, most of them were indeed the short season teams or below. Only four were high A teams (of course, our beloved home team is one of them). As a footnote, only four others on that list are AA teams and no AAA teams need to plan on shuttering at this point.
The Orioles short season team is, of course, the Aberdeen Iron Birds. But that team isn’t going anywhere. It of course is owned by Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. Having been to all the Orioles farm teams through the organization’s Passport program, I can say it is a very nice stadium. It is the newest too, built in 2002. So, the assumption is they would become one of the full season minor league affiliates.
Here’s where I get confused. If you are not going to cut your short season team, it would make sense to look just one level up. That would put the Delmarva Shorebirds in the crossfire. Delmarva’s facility is slightly newer that Harry Grove Stadium, opening in 1996 compared to 1990. But they are located 119 miles away from their big league institution. The Shorebirds also draw significantly less of a crowd
Nothing is likely to happen to the Orioles AA affiliate Bowie Baysox. They are located only 27 miles away from Charm City and have a newer and much larger stadium, although they rank the worst of the Orioles minor league attendance.
The other outlier in all this is Baltimore’s AAA team, the Norfolk Tides. It is located 239 miles away from their parent organization. In fact, players sent up or down the ladder rung have to drive by another MLB team (Washington Nationals) to get to the destination they’ve been assigned.
In general though, there are other ways MLB could ax teams if they have to go down that road. For starters, if you want to tick off the least amount of people, maybe they should just cut the 40 teams with the lowest attendance. For example, some teams average fewer than 1,000 fans per game. Don’t cut a team that ranks in the top 20 percentile. Don’t eliminate the Frederick Keys. If you want to get more insights into some of the data shared here and more, check out Frederick resident and P365 Prospect Analyst Michael Schneider’s recent piece on Prospects 365 website Prospects365.com.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, event planner, amateur photographer, wannabe background actor, travel enthusiast and occasional sports fan.
