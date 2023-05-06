Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Rich Strike, front right, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.

 Jeff Roberson

The first Saturday in May has been a day of mourning since 2008, when Eight Belles broke both front ankles after crossing the finish line in the Kentucky Derby. She was euthanized on the track.

America had fallen out of love with horse racing years before, but the sight of that lovely gray filly lying in the dirt just two years after the colt Barbaro shattered a leg at the Preakness Stakes was a blow upon a bruise. It was a catastrophic injury on network television, witnessed by millions.

