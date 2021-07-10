Well, there it is at last. The report we’ve been waiting for. The official government report June 25 on unidentified flying objects, unexplained aerial phenomenon, or even, “Are you sure that’s what you saw, Mr. P?” We breathlessly waited for their conclusions after months of investigation and who knows how many millions of dollars spent. What we finally found out was that of the 144 sightings investigated, 143 were “unidentified,” or “unexplained.” The one positive ID was of a deflated balloon.
Any linking of those sightings with alien spacecraft was never given serious consideration. But us sky watchers know better. We know that not mentioning alien space craft is a clear indication of a government cover-up of extra-terrestrial vehicles that have been landing here and discharging passengers for years.
You’re also aware, as I am, that those aliens are already living among us in human form. They have managed to insert themselves into key positions – like customer service — where their lack of any known Earth language is no barrier to employment.
There is at least one county legislator who is suspected of being an alien, along with several county council members, administrative staff and possibly two city aldermen. Of course, the wild speculation that a former president is from outer space is only that — speculation. But are we really sure?
Clues are everywhere. The key is to pay close attention to how supposedly normal people, even friends, act, when they don’t know they’re being watched. Do they have an intense interest in technology? Do they know how to fix things, like computers, without looking at the instructions? Do they eat strange foods, like tofu and hummus, and like it? Do they have an intense interest in the opposite sex, an obvious part of their plan to replicate their own kind? Do they wear their sunglasses on the top of their head?
Some must have sustained injuries in trying to land their space ships in unsafe places and that’s where our local chamber of commerce and Frederick Municipal Airport can step up for a typical Frederick Countian humanitarian gesture. Instead of these unidentified craft landing anywhere, why not provide a safe landing space at the airport? That way, they don’t have to land in remote areas where no one sees them. And they wouldn’t have to take up valuable parking spots in downtown Frederick. We could check them over for alien diseases or invasive vegetation in their luggage, but more importantly, make them feel welcome.
We could greet them properly, show them the visitor center, establish a sister city connection, maybe even invite them to a Rotary Club meeting. We need to make sure they get those gift bags like they hand out at the Academy Awards — with a Frederick T-shirt, a jar of apple butter from McCutcheon’s, a coupon for a free tattoo, maybe a dog trimming — all those small niceties that they would never get in their home planet. We’ve had a lot of experience with strange visitors — like those from Montgomery County — and we should make the best of that experience to make our alien visitors feel at home.
We no doubt have a lot to learn from these visitors from outer space, since their superior technical skills guided them here. It’s important to learn all we can from them while we still can. Since they have been known to gorge on fast food soon after landing — especially bacon cheeseburgers, large fries and extra-thick strawberry milkshakes — they usually die early and all that alien knowledge they have to offer is lost forever.
We need to take advantage of an amazing opportunity to learn how to balance a check book, understand the fine print in a satellite or cable TV contract, and discover what mattresses really are on sale. There are so many things we can learn, if only we are open to them. Just imagine what new worlds of knowledge would open up for us.
Who knows where our efforts at good ol’ Frederick County hospitality might lead? Could be they’re here just long enough to get their space ship repaired — or maybe even an oil change — and they might offer to repay our good will and hospitality with an offer to take passengers on a return trip. It’s not too soon to start making up a passenger list.
Alienated Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
