For history buffs like me, we are in the midst of an exciting time.
Just a few weeks ago, Frederick County kicked off what will be a nearly yearlong celebration of our county’s 275th anniversary. I personally am looking forward to a number of events that will bring us together as a community to celebrate this historic milestone, including the main event scheduled on June 10 at Utica Park.
This week, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area convened a meeting of strategic partners and stakeholders to start discussing how our region (Frederick, Washington, and Carroll counties) can begin thinking about ways we can plan to commemorate America’s 250th birthday in 2026. I was able to attend the event, along with elected officials, city and county staff members, state and national park representatives, museum and nonprofit leaders, historians, and other interested parties.
It was quite a gathering. Emily Sexton, president of the America250 Foundation; Elizabeth Hughes, director of the Maryland Historical Trust; and other distinguished guests joined us for the event, providing insights as to how the country’s semiquincentennial (say that fast three times) is being organized on a state and national level, but also positions us at the forefront of regional preparation.
Why is this important locally?
Although I was relatively young when the U.S. Bicentennial took place in 1976, I am aware of the residual benefits that commemoration had.
For starters, there was a renewed interest in preserving historic places and interpreting our shared American experience.
Second, the observance created awakened a new sense of pride and patriotism. I still have a selection of Bicentennial merchandise that I proudly display.
As we approach the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence, it is my hope that this timeframe could provide similar results. The America250 celebration hopes to educate, engage, and unite all residents and will focus on a core set of themes, including Unfinished Revolutions, Power of Place, We The People, and American Experiment.
I look forward to exploring how the fight for liberty, equality, and justice has evolved over the complex history of our nation and the work that still hasn’t been done in that area. I am excited to consider the individual and collective connection we have with our structures and our land.
But most importantly, I am galvanized by the idea that the America 250th celebration can ignite a repurposed sense of civic renewal, an understanding of each of our responsibilities as citizens, a commitment to support our democratic institutions, and a consideration for the way we are all connected together.
Our Founders intended for us to continue to improve upon the ideals of the nation that was created. In fact, Ben Franklin challenged you and I to keep this a republic.
So, over the next three years, this historic milestone will provide us all an opportunity to unite, educate and engage. I hope our local municipalities, schools, museums, nonprofit and civic organizations, businesses, artists, and ordinary citizens will find a way to do so.
History isn’t always about the past. In fact, scientist Carl Sagan said: “You have to know the past to understand the present.”
That also goes for building a stronger future.
History matters. Your history, my history, our history — all of it matters.
Shuan Butcher is a nonprofit professional and freelance writer from Frederick. He is the vice president of the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.