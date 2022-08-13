These late summer days are my favorite time of year. If in Maryland, I’d be delighting in the cool mornings and constant background thrum of cicadas and crickets. Here in Alaska, the aspen and birch trees have highlights of vibrant yellow, and nighttime darkness has returned after three months of constant sunshine.
Since 2017, I’ve spent the months of May through September in Alaska for work. In a way, I do view these months as a vacation. I work a full-time job here, of course, clocking up to 50 hours some weeks. My workplace is miles from the nearest town or grocery store, so most employees live in a shared dormitory and eat cafeteria-style food in the “EDR” (Employee Dining Room). My 2022 “vacation” began with grand ambitions of personal enrichment. The time I usually devote (back in the “real world” of the Lower 48) to shopping, cooking and washing dishes would be free for reading, writing and practicing mandolin.
Reading: I shipped myself an entire box of fiction and nonfiction in anticipation of contented afternoons lolling on my dorm bed with a book. So far I’ve completed “Happy-Go-Lucky” (the latest book of essays by David Sedaris) and the novels “State of Wonder” (Ann Patchett), “Pastoral” (Nevil Shute), and “The Husband’s Secret” (Liane Moriarty).
Writing: Besides these columns, I’ve been working on a series of essays and stories about my past travels. 2022 was the year that I would polish, edit and compile these various pieces into a cohesive manuscript.
Mandolin: I taught myself to play some basic chords during the 2020-2021 COVID lockdowns and flew to Alaska with my instrument as a carry-on, intending to teach myself bluegrass licks by watching YouTube instructional videos.
Forget ambition and best-laid plans. Next to my bed lies a sizable stack of “in progress but far from finished and bound for a return to Maryland come September” books. My neglected mandolin, tuned and strummed a total of three times, has spent its summer in the back of my closet. Book manuscript? Ha!
How do I spend my time? I walk in the woods, pick berries (late July-early August is a bounty of salmon and pumpkin berries, cranberries and currants), skip rocks on the Kenai River, and flirt with fishing and rafting guides (a population of fit, attractive, remarkably similar-looking men: tan face, long beard, waterproof overalls, trucker hat).
I’ve also done plenty of online shopping. Being so far from a store, I rely on Amazon for essentials like toothpaste, deodorant and bug spray. Most items arrive in 7-10 days — no guaranteed two-day shipping this far north.
Mostly, though, I’ve been hanging out with my co-workers, some of whom I’ve known since 2017. Hours disappear as we sit around the EDR or a campfire laughing and chatting. It’s far from the scholarly summer I’d envisioned, but it is enriching — an antidote to the past two years of minimal socialization.
Frederick County Public Schools are back in session on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Do today’s Zoom/classroom hybrid students still get the cliché “How I spent my summer vacation” assignment as an essay or first-day-of-class icebreaker question? ‘Tis the season for channeling carefree youth, and so, I hope that most students’ answers include sunshine, no school, and hanging out with friends at camp or the swimming pool.
As for adults who feel stifled by oppressively hot weather, long hours at the office, and evenings spent cooking and washing dishes, I hope you at least glanced outside to see some lightning bugs. Watch them light up while you can; autumn, and winter, get closer every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.