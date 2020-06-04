June is the month when the newly minted high school graduates tend to have some real fun. A visit to the beach — preferably Ocean City — or a trip somewhere with parents and/or grandparents remain in the cards. But this year has been very different. One is not even allowed to visit grandparents let alone go to places with them. The fear is: they could be infected. Going to a beach now requires, social distancing and not being near a crowd. The deadly coronavirus has affected the entire world and we are just a part of it. We must be careful. Congratulations, the class of 2020!
Over the centuries, diseases and natural calamities have caused devastation and ruin. Half of Europe perished in the 14th century. Millions died a hundred years ago when flu became endemic around the world. The sick, the old and the weak were its victims. In the same way, the coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 so far in the U.S. and it is not done yet. Given the history of past pandemics the spread of coronavirus was not unusual. But every time a calamity fell on us we humans found a way to conquer it. In the face of all the effort that is going on, a vaccine or a medicine would be available very soon so that we can protect ourselves fully. Until then we must listen to the scientists.
In the past, diseases like small pox, cholera and the plague originated in animals and later entered into the human body and caused death. In the same way, the coronavirus reportedly came from infected bats through the food chain. Experts continue to argue about the exact source of this virus. Until their argument is settled, all we can do is become careful to not catch it. So far, in the U.S. nearly 2 million people have been infected and 103,000 from among them have died. There is every reason to believe that the number will continue to grow for a while.
In order to stop the spread of the virus and to save lives, health officials prescribe certain simple things like “stay home, don’t join a crowd, keep a safe distance (six feet) from others and use a mask.” However, placed against individual rights, these life-saving activities look intrusive. They pose a question: Rights of the individual versus Intrusion from the state. Some purists think that asking citizens to curtail their day-to-day life is un-American which happens only in Soviet Russia or Cuba. “We are the home of the brave” — they say.
Whenever a new idea arrives to save lives, the issue of individual rights has always been there. When Ralph Nader and his young volunteers asked the government to make installing seat belts mandatory, the car manufacturers along with many freedom loving Americans stood up against it. When the Surgeon General C. Edward Koop told people not to smoke because it causes lung cancer, many repeated the same argument. Today, everyone buckles up and smokers are as common as dinosaurs. Likewise, the resistance to using a mask or keeping safe distancing cannot pass the test of truth. So, there is resistance. It too would pass.
For the time being resistance to something that can save lives makes the situation chaotic and uncomfortable. The current push and pull between science and myth is also a great lesson. Throughout history, whenever people are asked to do something they are not used to, there would be resistance. Some would fight tooth and nail. Yet, the leaders managed to convince their citizens to do great things through their own faith and brilliance. If the idea was good and beneficial then even the opposition came around.
Sometimes, those who oppose give an impression that they really believe in what they say. That is not always the case. They pretend sincerity because it looks good or sounds good. One has to be careful and weigh actions versus speeches. For example, President Trump before being elected, promised to drain the swamp of corruption from Washington. However, given the number of men in his inner circle going to jail and officials quitting in protest, the swamp has become bigger. Those of his followers who want to open all the businesses in the country regardless of whether the country is ready or not are those for whom other people’s lives matter little.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. He can be reached at acnaik@aol.com.
(3) comments
Excellent column!
Duh, Naik what do you think the ‘resistance’ is? The resistance is the swamp and the status quo. Who would have thought you could be so blind?
Ignore Whacky, he is a Trump cult member.
