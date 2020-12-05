‘Whoaaa!” I said, pulling the car off the road and onto the shoulder. “Who’s that?”
I watched in the mirror as the little fellow ran toward me, his long, pointed green hat bobbing up and down. He reached up to tug the passenger door open, climbed up and flopped into the seat.
I looked him over, this miniature man in a green vest, green tights and pointed green shoes – and the hat, the cone-shaped green hat with a tiny twinkling light at the point. Who was he? What was he? And what had possessed me to stop on this dark and rainy night to pick up a hitchhiker?
“Okay, okay,” he said. “I’m an elf. Okay? An elf – E-L-F. Elf.”
“Elf?” I said.
“Alf the Elf,” he answered. “I work for Santa Claus.”
“You… who?”
“I’m trying to get to the North Pole. I have work to do, lots of work. Can we get going?”
“Why are you here, a long, long way from the North Pole, and trying to hitch a ride? I asked.
“I missed the bus, the bus out of Philadelphia,” he said. “All the other elves got on, but I… I had to go to the bathroom, and when I came out, the bus was gone.”
“Philadelphia?”
Alf sighed. “You grown-ups are all alike. No wonder so few of you believe,” he muttered.
“Philadelphia, yes. Philadelphia,” he continued. “Santa needs a little extra cash this year because of the virus. More people need more cheer, so he took on this side job opening Christmas cards…”
“Side job?” I asked.
“YES! Side job!” Alf barked. “Santa and the elf crew got a job opening these odd Christmas cards, these big mailbags stuffed with strange cards. No pictures – no Christmas trees, no snow men, no Santas – not even elves.
“All the cards had were names,” he said, “just two names: ‘Trump’ on some of them, ‘Biden’ on others.”
“Wait a minute,” I said. “I think I know where this is going…”
“They told us that the ‘Trump’ cards were from good kids, kids who had helped their moms do dishes, their dads wash cars.” Alf explained.
“They said the ‘Biden’ cards were from naughty kids, kids who didn’t behave at home, or didn’t listen to their teachers at school, all that stuff.”
“And what did you do with the cards?” I asked.
“We gave the ‘Trump’ cards to these people sitting at long tables, looking at computer screens, writing things down. They counted the cards and put them in big boxes with locks on them.”
“And the Biden cards?” I asked.
“They had big trash cans for us to throw them in,” Alf said. “As soon as we’d fill one up, they’d bring another one in. It went on all night. There were lots and lots of ‘Biden’ cards.”
“Alf,” I said, “did Santa…”
“Santa got suspicious,” he continued. “He said he was positive there weren’t that many naughty kids in Philadelphia. So he called Mrs. Claus back at the Pole and asked her to look at his daily ledgers.
“Sure enough, she called back and said something wasn’t adding up. Most kids in Philadelphia were good kids,” Alf said.
“Santa gathered us around and said he smelled a Grinch. He’s ‘a foul one, that Mr. Grinch’,” Santa said. ‘He’s a nasty wasty skunk. His heart is full of unwashed socks. His soul is full of gunk, that Mr. Grinch.’
“Santa told us to collect our stuff and get on the bus. I missed it, as I said, and here I am with you. Poking along. Can you speed up a little?”
I saw a highway sign for I-81 up ahead. “Alf, you’ve got to get out of here. I’m taking you to Canada. You’ll make it to the Pole from there, no problem.”
He wiggled his nose and winked. “Merry Christmas,” he smiled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.