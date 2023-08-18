There’s an approach to political questions that the conservative in me rebels against. Let’s call it the “You can’t have too much of a good thing” fallacy.

Virtually every popular idea in American life has cheerleaders for this fallacy. You’ve surely heard someone say something like: “The only cure to the problems with free speech is more speech.” Or: “You can never have too much inclusion or diversity.”

gary4books
I like to read Goldberg's writing. He is smart and educated and has moved away from Trump. However, when he writes: "The only cure to the problems with free speech is more speech.” is something to disagree with, I differ.

And he does not like so many small donors. I do. Even when they are wrong. As the best way to change driving habits is a fine, those who contribute their money to a candidate should pay more attention to what they do and eventually be more likely to lose confidence when the results are bad.

They do have something in the pot.

