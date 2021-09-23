This past weekend, I took part in something new — at least for me. I rode in a charity bicycle ride to raise money and awareness for the Yellow Ribbon Fund (yellowribbonfund.org). Funds raised are used to assist injured service members who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan. In light of our recent departure from fighting a war in Afghanistan, it seemed an appropriate way to spend a weekend — helping those who’ve served us.
From the website: Yellow Ribbon Fund was established in February 2005 to serve our injured service members as they returned home from the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. Yellow Ribbon Fund was one of the first veteran service organizations to recognize the importance of keeping the family together during the critical recuperation phase. Through the creation of our key programs: Crossroads and Keystone, we are able to make an impact on veterans and their families all around the world.
This past weekend’s two-day event was the brainchild of Phil Heffler and Jeanette Eleff, former longtime Frederick residents who now spend most of their time in Phil’s hometown of Pittsburgh yet yearn to ride their bikes across the less hilly topography of Frederick County. For 20-plus years, Mr. Heffler organized and ran the Catoctin Challenge, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Habitat for Humanity and other charities. It enabled local bicyclists to lose weight on their bikes, yet they put it all back (and more) on during the overnight stays.
As for serving in war, I consider myself fortunate. I was too young for Vietnam and too old for Desert Storm. Being a shy and naive youngster lacking in muscle, I surely would have lost my life fighting in Vietnam had I been old enough for the draft. I still have all of my original factory-installed parts, whereas a good number of those who have served our country in fighting did not return as they left. Cycling along with the rest of us were veterans on handcycles, where the rider sits low on the bike as if on a recliner and pedals with his/her hands (very difficult). Another veteran (Lt. Col. Daniel Gade) rode the entire 50 miles (did I mention that the route was hilly?) on a standard upright bicycle, and he used only his left leg for power. That was an awe-inspiring sight I’ll not soon forget. I cannot imagine what it must have felt like to come home from a conflict in such a state. I am certain I’d not have handled the situation well. Some do better than others.
We began our ride in Emmitsburg and had the choice of three routes (12, 35 and 50 hilly miles) to the Eisenhower Hotel in Gettysburg. Food aplenty was donated — we ate pulled pork, mac and cheese, chili and pizza — and other foods that go so well with heavy exercise on warm days (thank you Mission BBQ, Manolos Chili, and Kona Ice). After the feast, there were some short speeches and thanks followed by two bands — the Fugitives (rock and soul) and High Voltage, a very talented AC/DC tribute band. More than $100,000 was raised from this event, which will be held next year and, we hope, for many years going forward.
William Smith lives in Mount Airy. He is not a huge fan of AC/DC but appreciates a talented band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.