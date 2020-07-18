Advocating for principles of plurality, civility, tolerance and prudence feels more like I am harkening back to the days of the Old Republic. I tend to believe they’re some of the pillars of our republic and critical to the social health of our community, but as Obi-Wan said, that was “before the dark times.”
Everybody has a narrative of when civility was lost — or at least what sparked that decline. Others would argue that there was no civil era and if it existed, it was the façade of a peace that was more of a result of exclusion in political thought, class, race and gender.
At the end of the day, it’s the chicken or the egg. As each political crisis leads to a growing pile of grievances, the heat of the political-culture war increases. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. But we’re conscious actors in this. If it’s the matter of a slow boil, our hands control the temperature.
The Left and the Right ideological groupings increasingly demand purity. Political dialogue is defined by conflict, rather that discourse. We too often try to shame, rather than persuade; dominate, rather than accept; cancel rather than tolerate.
Each election is focused on base mobilization with the argument that this one might be our last. Cancel culture dominates our institutions and stifles honest discussion.
Every action, every product and every move by every citizen is defined by today’s political-culture war. Facing this, one is reminded of poet W.B. Yeats’ allegory of the apocalypse:
“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere The ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity.”
At its best, this current cycle is toxic; at its worst, it is dangerous. The loudest voices silence the civil ones, and the result is that the decency deficit in our democracy widens.
I’m not here to deny that there is a temptation. Snark is the language of the era. From whatever your perspective, pithy bromides can be fulfilling. It can be fun to own the libs, shun the RINOs, berate the capitalists and reject the moderates. Yet, it remains a temptation and it sends us down a dark path.
As Abraham Lincoln once said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Our communities are divided. That much is clear. We always will have differences: often felt passionately. But in our community, we must embrace the foundational principles that brought together Maryland, the Free State, to embrace religious tolerance and were so on the tongues of our country’s founders. Yes, we are different. Yes, we disagree. But E Pluribus Unum stands: we are one out of many.
Unity does not mean we all agree. It does not even mean we have to accept perpetual moderation. It does mean we must tolerate each other in all our differences. It means we have a long-term interest in doing so.
We should try to persuade, rather than crusade.
I’m not saying it’s an easy barometer. When we see injustice, we must speak out. But this fealty to absolute purity is hubris of the upmost extent. When everybody is throwing stones in a house built of glass, it will shatter.
But we also must find spaces where politics does not have to pervade: where we can shrug and let others be. At the end of the day, it comes down to respecting the fundamental humanity of each other.
Our leaders will only follow us into darkness. The solution must be bottom up. We must be better. Our community will be great if we choose to be great. It will be destroyed if we choose that too, devolving to rank polarization as politics invades all corners of life. It will be then that all sides point away to find the blame, when the choice is in our collective hands.
I agree with Lincoln. Collectively, our communities are the last best hope of Earth. We can either “nobly save, or meanly lose” it. Redemption is a choice. It’s a time for choosing in our own behavior. Our succeeding generations will remember us for it.
Dylan Diggs is the vice president of the Frederick County Republican Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.