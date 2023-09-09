Solving the U.S. debt crisis will be challenging. It will require bringing expenditures into balance with revenues in the long term. The federal government has failed to do this for decades.

Under law, deficits and debt are projected to continue to grow at an unsustainable rate for the foreseeable future. Statutory fiscal rules still need to halt unsustainable growth in debt.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I hope I will never be adult enough to read past the first couple paragraphs of an article like this

stjohn42

The people complaining about the deficit are usually the ones who vote for the idiots who blow up the deficit by handing out tax breaks to their wealthy sponsors.

Blueline
Blueline

There is a fix, enact a rule that if the Federal Gov't. runs a deficit, no pension contribution for that year will be earned or made, for all Fed employees. Politicians wouldn't dare face their constituents with this news.

olefool
olefool

Asinine idea.... Why should thousands of government employees suffer the consequences just so some fat belly republicans can get tax breaks??? Guess when we last had a balanced budget and who was president..... that's right, it was a man named Clinton.

