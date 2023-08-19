The coming school year often brings excitement, anticipation and nervousness for children. As a child psychiatrist, I have witnessed firsthand the effect back-to-school anxiety can have on kids and their families, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, when we were all at home for varying amounts of time.

A 2023 study from Nemours Children’s Health found that 86 percent of school-age children reported worrying at least some of the time and that more than one in three children ages 9 to 13 worry at least once a week. The biggest worries that children had were about school (64 percent).

Tags

(1) comment

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Wow. How did I ever overcome mostly hating school from the getgo without anyone ever reacting empathetically in any way whatsoever

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription