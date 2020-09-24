I bet you’ll break the law today.
Maybe you’ll roll through a stop sign. Maybe you’ll keep pace with speeding traffic on I-270 or ignore the 25 mph citywide speed limit in Frederick.
Maybe you’re a biker who pays little heed to stop signs. Maybe you’re a parent who permits your kids to go bike riding without a helmet.
Still pure? OK, maybe you’ll use your cell phone while driving your car.
As I walk the streets of Frederick, I see these and many other transgressions on my daily journeys. Most are mere annoyances. But occasionally a distracted driver or speeder puts me in unnecessary danger.
There is a good reason we stop at stop signs, even in the middle of the night. It’s not because we fear a police officer is watching or that it would be unsafe to proceed. It’s because we respect the need for the rule of law in an ordered society.
Yet we also want our laws to be flexible. Heck, everyone knows you won’t risk a ticket unless you drive more than 12 mph over the speed limit. Even speed cameras are set that way — by law.
Certainly there are strong reasons for health and safety laws. More than 1,000 Americans die every year in bike accidents, as do 6,000 pedestrians, as do 30,000 in automobile accidents. (Injured are 467,000, 137,000, and 2 million respectively.) Half the drivers or passengers killed in cars didn’t have their seat belt fastened.
That seat belt statistic makes me think of the current opposition by some to wearing face masks, which public health officials say (along with social distancing) would tamp down the coronavirus in about 60 days. Cutting deaths and injuries in all of the above categories is in our collective power. Curiously, many of us choose otherwise.
Some have pointed out lawbreaking by President Trump and his administration. Trump has undermined Justice Department officials, national security specialists, and inspectors general just for performing their legally-required duties. Trump was impeached for illegally soliciting foreign interference in our current presidential election and for obstructing the investigation; he was acquitted by the Senate.
The General Accountability Office has ruled that the top two Department of Homeland Security officials are currently serving illegally based on the Homeland Security Act. Official government resources, including the White House, may have been used illegally during the Republican National Convention. Trump’s political rallies often flout state COVID-19 laws about indoor gatherings, social distancing and wearing face masks. Under Article II of the Constitution, the president “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed” but Trump takes a flexible approach to his constitutional responsibilities.
Corporate lawbreaking? Wells Fargo created millions of fraudulent savings and checking accounts to generate fees. Volkswagen programmed 500,000 diesel cars to evade U.S. environmental laws. Medicare is beset by rampant fraud committed by hundreds of health care companies.
The two biggest meatpacking companies in the U.S.— Smithfield Foods and JBS USA — recorded that 42,534 of their workers tested positive for COVID-19 in 494 different plants; 203 workers have died since March. OSHA found they broke the law. Last year, Smithfield had $14 billion in revenue, JBS had $52 billion. OSHA fines: $29,000 total.
For too many lawbreaking corporations, prosecutions and fines are just the cost of doing business.
Many other areas tax our notions of the rule of law. Should we show flexibility to hard-working immigrants who have become assets to our country but came here illegally? Street protests continue but some participants think vandalism is somehow appropriate. Surely we can separate legal assembly from illegal acts of violence.
So we’ll all probably break the law today — maybe even President Trump. In a democracy, these choices are all ours. We can express our views of lawbreaking in conducting our daily lives and by voting in the upcoming election.
Just remember: There’s a good reason we stop at stop signs in the middle of the night.
In walking around Frederick, Don DeArmon often wishes he had ticket-writing authority. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(10) comments
Maybe you are in Frederick's planning, zoning, or legal departments and refuse to enforce current Tourist Home property regulations and therefore do not follow the law. A Tourist Home is a property that is used to provide lodging only to someone for a stay of less than 4 months and requires that you live on premise. All properties marketed on Airbnb are Tourist Home therefore all should be regulated. All but one are regulations enforced by the City of Frederick. Only out of over 150+ in the City.
Maybe you are Mayor of the City and do not manage to see that the 150+ Tourist Homes are regulated. Maybe as Mayor yo prefer to ignore the actual write Land Manage Code( the Law) and listen to staff's unfound and undocumented exemptions for not following the law.
Maybe you are a Alderman in the City and do not see any issue with not following the laws related to Zoning Regulation enforcement or the unfairness to the law abiding citizens that do.
Maybe the "City" believe the law only applies to a selected few who want to do the right thing and not everyone.
Now the president is responsible for speeding on Rt 15, will his transgressions ever end?
"I bet you’ll break the law today."
So where do I collect?
I think I have a pillow on a chair on the porch that still has a tag on it...looking forward now to ripping that bad boy off
LMAO. The mattress tag does have something on it about the owner being able to remove the tag. Not sure about our sofa cushions or pillows ... Guess I'm busted as well.
Went to get on 15 south at Christopher’s Crossing on Tuesday around 9am...and someone raced by me and was well out of sight by the time I even got to 26....and I was not under 55...they easily were over 100mph by the time I even got on 15 from the ramp and likely 110-120 from there. There are truly those out there who care nothing about laws and who they may hurt or kill. We see it in the bickering on this site from the usual crew who mock mask wearing, dis the science behind the virus and the lunatic who now wants to not go quietly if defeated...and who thinks the constitution is his to ignore. The last 3+ years we have seen a steep decline in moral responsibility and that can be clearly pegged to one person and his disdain for decency and truth. That needs to be changed in November. We need to oust those like him, who continue to flout common sense and are bent on undermining alliances, agencies, scientific realities and education, and that want to go back to dark places of hate and racism and narcissistic behaviors.
Car engines should be designed to maximize speed to 80 mph.
Just set the computers. That will do it in software.
Gary[thumbup]
Yup, and they should be designed to get at least 50 mpg.
