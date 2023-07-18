During a press event last week at an Upper East Side restaurant, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that COVID-19 was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people.” He said that “the people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

Targeted at Caucasians and Blacks? What?

barrykissin

Sad that Robert Reich would lend his voice to yet another distortion intended to assassinate the character of RFK, Jr.

The inflammatory distortion in this instance is Reich’s claim in his first paragraph that RFK, Jr. said COVID-19 was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people.”

Here are RFK, Jr.’s words: “Because of the genetic structure, the genetic differentials among different races, of the receptors, of the ACE-2 receptors—COVID-19 is targeted to attack caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don’t know if it was deliberately targeted or not …”

In other words: Because of its genetic structure, COVID happens to more readily attack caucasians and black people, due to their genetic structure. BUT: “We don’t know if it was deliberately targeted or not …”

There is nothing else behind Reich’s shrill “bigoted conspiratorial trash” denunciation. Nothing.

Maybe Reich just isn’t aware that we have been developing ethnic bioweapons. Mention of bioweapons targeting particular ethnic groups can be found in the neo-cons’ founding document “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” published 23 years ago.

Reich follows up with “I knew Robert F. Kennedy, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no Robert F. Kennedy.” What a low-class remark.

On May 15, we had our previous hatchet piece on RFK, Jr. in the FNP. In that piece, columnist Mona Charen came up with “But this is a different kind of Kennedy.” Another stab at separating RFK, Jr. from his beloved father and uncle.

Reich moves on to “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.” Suffice to say, I am not the only American skeptical of the official COVID narrative. I join RFK, Jr. in his skepticism.

I conclude with this statement by RFK, Jr.: “The third largest cause of death is pharmaceutical products … we have the highest rate of chronic disease on earth and the highest COVID death rate – we have 4.2% of the world’s population and 16% of the world’s COVID deaths – nobody is asking why that happened …”

This is what the guardians of our status quo calls “misinformation,” despite its accuracy.

RFK, Jr. is by far our best, most courageous and truthful Presidential candidate since RFK in 1968.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“…were it not for the stunning fact that RFK Jr. is now polling in the double digits…” dog whistle for low information voters.

threecents
threecents

That's new's to me. My parents are Ashkenazi Jews. One died from Covid and the other got a stroke from it. I got an average case of it, even after being vaccinated. If all those Q folk want to believe in Trump and Kennedy Jr and that Jews want to replace them, they can all go %#%$ themselves.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Three. Sorry to hear about hour loss.

Piedmontgardener

The new Lyndon LaRouche. Sadly, years of internet rot have done their work, an even larger pool of ignorant suckers buy this stuff.

TrekMan

Good point Pied!!

teadoffinfrederickcounty
teadoffinfrederickcounty

Brewerpaul, in today's world we are unable to rule out even tinfoil hat theories. This potential ethnic bio weapon was reported nearly 20 years ago.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2004/oct/28/thisweekssciencequestions.weaponstechnology

Brewerpaul

If not for his name, this Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would not even be on anyone's radar. As it is, he uses the honorable Kennedy name to promote tinfoil-hat conspiracies that are irrational and dangerous. It's hard to believe that anyone apart from like minded conspiracy nuts would consider supporting him, let alone Democrats.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

👍👍👍 brewerpaul! Good brand name on a $#!++y product. His dad and uncles would never have put up with that before setting junior straight.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I wish I could say I knew no one whose reaction to his name was “Oooooo! 😃” but in fact I have forwarded another factual article several times now. Concerning.

