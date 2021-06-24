When the city of Frederick first implemented the changes to Patrick and Market streets to expand outdoor dining options in response to the pandemic, I wrote here that “the current situation presents the opportunity to take these pedestrian improvements for a temporary ‘test drive’ and decide whether we want to make some of them permanent.”
Fast-forward a year latter, and the city is in the process of doing just that. In conjunction with the Downtown Frederick Partnership, the city has hired the Baltimore-based firms Design Collective and RK&K to complete a study of downtown’s streetscape to set priorities and propose design solutions for short- and long-term improvements to Market and Patrick.
It was a difficult task, trying to balance the varied and often competing needs of downtown’s many constituencies and necessities: residents, visitors, property and business owners, and everything from emergency services to deliveries and trash pickup to stormwater management. However, I think there is a lot to like in the preliminary recommendations of the study, released earlier this week. I doubt anyone is entirely happy — compromises tend to work that way — and I’m sure there’s lots more debate and refinement ahead, but I think the options presented go a long way towards making Market and Patrick more lively and useful by promoting pedestrian circulation and safety while maintaining a reasonable level of access and parking for vehicles (previously, as one of the design team pointed out, two-thirds of the street space was devoted to cars).
Ultimately, it’s in the city’s interest to make the improvements, too. Extensive work across the country by the Asheville, North Carolina, consulting firm Urban3 has proven time and again that compact, walkable places produce far more property tax revenue per acre than auto-oriented places. Indeed, back-of-the-envelope calculations I did a few years back found that the tax assessed value of the Guilford Drive Walmart and its parking lots is less than half that of a similarly sized chunk of downtown. Nor do retail taxes make up the difference: Urban3’s analysis has found that in thriving commercial districts the sales tax revenue per acre for walkable places is on par with suburban malls and big-box stores. Put simply, people-oriented streets provide a far greater return on investment than suburban sprawl.
So why have we spent the last couple of generations building — and, for the most part, continuing to build — so much auto-oriented sprawl while simultaneously tearing cities apart to accommodate the automobile (at least Frederick’s been fairly lucky in that last regard). It’s a question more and more cities are asking lately, as places as far apart as Paris and Portland, Oregon, have used pandemic street closures and conversions to bike lanes as an opportunity to explore the “15-minute-city” concept — an approach to urban design that aims to transform cities into a mosaic of compact neighborhoods where everything from employment to basic household shopping can be reached within 15 minutes by foot, bike or public transit. Because, while downtown’s mix of compact uses and walkable streets have made it a unique destination, it also has a lot to teach us about what makes a place special.
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.