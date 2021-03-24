It’s been decades since I saw the 1996 movie Muppet Treasure Island, whose soundtrack was one of the cassette tapes on rotation in my childhood Walkman. I could vaguely remember one of the film’s catchy tunes, called “Cabin Fever,” which I recently looked up on YouTube.
The video, a three-minute song and dance scene excerpted from the full-length movie, was uploaded in 2011, but the majority of its 324,453 views clearly occurred within 2020, judging by 431 comments left sometime within the past year.
“There has never been a better time for this song…” says one commenter. “2020 theme song…” says another. “Basically the whole world right now.” “COVID-19 the musical!” You get the idea.
I assume most of those YouTube viewers, like me, saw Muppet Treasure Island as kids and were driven down memory lane by their COVID-induced isolation. Whether living alone or with several family members in one small household, 2020 gave us ample opportunity to sing along with lyrics like: “We’ve got cabin fever! We’re flipping our bandanas. Been stuck at sea so long that we have simply gone bananas!”
If it’s featured in a children’s movie, cabin fever is clearly embedded in the zeitgeist. I’ve certainly joked about suffering it during my months living in a communal workplace dormitory in Alaska. But, I had no specific idea of where the term came from or its history.
Cabin fever was originally synonymous with typhus, a bacterial infection that broke out in crowded, unsanitary spaces such as prison or military camps and was deadly if left untreated. Today’s higher standards of sanitation have rendered typhus extremely rare.
Nowadays, cabin fever refers to no specific illness but a general sense of anxiety, irritability and paranoia brought on by confinement in a small space for a prolonged period of time. This meaning evolved in North America around the late 19th or early 20th century, as American pioneers headed west and settled in handmade one-room log cabins. Over time, it’s become a catchall for feeling cooped up and irritable and is often associated with winter. Jack Nicholson in “The Shining” is perhaps the most famous, most extreme example.
To review: cabin fever did not denote going bananas with boredom until at least the mid-1800s. An outbreak of “cabin fever” on a 1700s tall-mast sailing ship would actually be typhus. If the writers of Muppet Treasure Island were striving for precise historical accuracy, they failed.
In my research, I also ran across the phenomenon of “prairie madness,” a sort of cabin fever subcategory specific to the American plains, a harsh, isolating environment year-round. “An alarming amount of insanity occurs in the new prairie States among farmers and their wives,” wrote journalist E.V. Smalley in 1893. Any neighboring farms, town and the settler’s eastern homelands were far away. Reports of mental breakdown, suicide and despair were endemic.
Begin with a puppet musical number about a seemingly trivial concept, end at the plight of American homesteaders — it’s an internet wormhole suitable for the events of this past year. 2020 gave us endless hours to watch YouTube; it also gave us time to reckon with some ugly truths: that diseases of the body and mind will affect us all. That loneliness, isolation and oppression can be a side effect of economic success.
Oh well. Maybe I’m just bored and thinking too much. I hope my number comes up soon for the COVID vaccine because I’ve got cabin fever!
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now splits her time between Maryland and Alaska.
(1) comment
Another good effort. I like how you go in unexpected directions. I surely did not want to read more on covid or its side effects, but this is one. Was just discussing our adult daughter's theory on "Animal Crossing" on the weekend. Masters in Psych and still in school and working and immersed in this cartoon world her friends drop in on and vice versa. Maybe you can relate. I was yawning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.