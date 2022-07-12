The first (and last) time I touched a gun was when I was about 6 years old. My father was with the military police (MP) in World War II, and he let me hold his pistol. I remember it being heavier than I expected such a small object would be. Too young to appreciate that this tool could kill another human, and may have possibly saved my father’s life in the war, I handed it back as my mother watched, a faint look of disapproval on her face. She did not approve of a gun in the house. She was an unapologetic anti-violence, anti-war, peaceful woman — my sisters and I inherited both her genes and her political stances (my father’s were similar). I never knew where he kept his pistol, and I never specifically looked for it. There was no ammunition kept in the house, nor was the unit ever loaded. My mother convinced him to give it away; she felt that an unloaded gun would be useless for protection, and she never would have allowed ammunition in our household. I suspect that she had thought that I’d find it during December searches for hidden Christmas gifts, and take it outside to play — something that would possibly get a child killed by police or a neighbor.
When my children were young, growing up in Frederick, we expected that some of the households where they went for sleepovers had guns on the premises. We felt too uncomfortable to ask, but we should have. By the time they reached high school, the incidents of school and mass shootings were rising. We worried about the Washington, D.C., snipers (Muhammad and Malvo). We told our kids that they were safe; nobody comes to Frederick. Then they were caught at the Interstate 70 rest stop — too close for comfort.
I worry that our society is becoming numb to all of the mass shootings in our country, as well as the daily killings in our major cities. When I was a youngster in the 1960s and 1970s, my biggest worry was how badly I’d be embarrassed by my lack of skill (and body mass) in gym football. Today, we don’t bat an eye to school shooter drills, but half of us become enraged when our children are called upon to wear protective masks against COVID-19. Our legislators have tightened up gun laws in response to bullets flying in classrooms and public events. Just kidding — all they’ve actually done at this point is to send thoughts and prayers and passed laws to make it easier to have more guns in public.
As a young teen, this writer was bullied and teased. I’ve spent a lifetime trying to get over a fear of embarrassment. All that time, it never occurred to me to fight back with anything but my fists. Had there been a weapon in the house, I would have never used it — my parents taught me well. More often today, it appears that the response to bullying, harassment, embarrassment, disrespect and drug deals gone bad is to reach for the gun and kill others. Nothing is more permanent than death.
My brother-in-law had mental issues, which became evident as he reached his 60s. I do not know the specifics, but he threatened his wife, his ex-wife (my sister), and his son (my nephew) by texting a picture of his hand holding a pistol. Law enforcement in his home state of Florida expended little effort to find him as he journeyed north into our area. For some reason, he decided to return home. Days later, he was found in his bedroom, dead from a self-inflicted bullet wound to the stomach, his dog still inside the house, thirsty and hungry.
I haven’t the answers. I know almost nothing technical about firearms, so I leave that to the experts. Don’t tell me that a person with my background cannot have an opinion on guns — the Supreme Court knows nothing of a woman’s uterus, yet they regulate that. It must be made extremely difficult for those with anger and mental health issues, those who are a danger to themselves, their families, and the public to get hands on these weapons, from rapid-fire guns to small pistols. The law-abiding gun owner should welcome this restriction to the Second Amendment, as should the NRA. The AR-15 (the weapon of choice for school shooters everywhere) and high-capacity cartridge did not exist 150 years ago. We cannot own grenades and nuclear weapons — it’s a matter of where the line is drawn and by whom. That’s the rub.
Take it from a man who, at 17 years old, had a rifle pointed at his chest from 6 feet away on a small, quiet suburban street in his Pennsylvania hometown in 1975, if we don’t stop this soon, we never will. This country will become a shooting gallery. Could Frederick be next? I hope not.
William Smith will never shoot a weapon, but he’s pleased that his hunting bud gets his family venison each winter.
Oh! We have this in common! I was twenty something, from PA, living in Gaithersburg, and it happened in an office where I was working alone. Bet it felt pretty similar.
