‘The war on single family homes is a war on families” — that’s what the banner above the front door of the two-story stucco house said. It was a nice place — big but not overly so with five bedrooms and just over 3,000 square feet. The perfect place to raise a family. The homeowner apparently thinks so, too, since the sign on the porch also encourages neighbors to “vote like your kids live here.”
Whether the homeowner’s kids could ever afford to buy the place seems questionable, though. According to Zillow, the house — located the tony Claremont neighborhood of Berkeley, California — is currently worth around $2.7 million. It’s hardly the most expensive house on the block, but the sign about the so-called “war on families” is a response to Berkeley’s recently adopted ordinance that aims to promote affordability by removing single-family zoning from its zoning ordinance by the end of 2022 — a move that’s bitterly opposed by many of the famously liberal city’s more affluent homeowners.
Across Blue America, the story’s much the same: People are all for inclusion and equity, and have the signs on their well-manicured lawns to prove it — until it comes to housing. Just last week, New York City’s Community Board 2 — the citizen advisory board that covers Manhattan’s SoHo — voted 37-1 against a proposed upzoning that would potentially add up to 3,000 apartments — one-third of them affordable — around the periphery of the historic loft district. Opponents in the neighborhood, where Zillow also estimates the average home value at around $2.7 million, were adamant that the zoning change would “erode SoHo’s historic arts and culture identity” established back in the ’70s, when artists seeking affordable housing moved into the area’s then mostly-abandoned upper floors, often squatting illegally in defiance of zoning and occupancy requirements (I guess if you can NIMBY there, you can NIMBY anywhere).
Frederick’s not exactly SoHo, but there are some similarities when it comes to the intersection of affluence and affordable housing. Based on letters to the editor and the anonymous late-night fliers being left on front doors, homeowners around Baker Park are as mad as any in Berkeley about the prospect of accessory dwelling units appearing in their neighbors’ backyards. Meanwhile, on my street downtown, some homeowners are suddenly worried about how much car traffic the workforce housing in the old Goodwill building on East Church Street will generate.
Personally, I’m not worried. Not only is the Goodwill/Ox Fibre Brush development a long-needed renovation of one of downtown’s biggest blighted buildings (seriously, would anyone suggest Asiana should continue to sit empty due to traffic concerns?), its location on the edge of our walkable downtown means it will generate far less automobile traffic than the same number of apartments almost anywhere else in the entire county. And with downtown, Hood and the hospital all within easy walking distance, there are few places within our community where ADUs make more sense than Baker Park.
Although that guy in Berkeley with the $2.7 million house and the “vote like your kids live here” sign might want to consider an ADU, too. According to the internet, he’s in his early 70s, and his 35-year-old daughter lives at the same address.
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident whose house includes an accessory apartment.
